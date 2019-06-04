Fohse to Exhibit its Advanced LED Cannabis Grow Lighting at Toronto's Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo

Later this week, Las Vegas-based Fohse will be exhibiting its disruptive LED cannabis grow lighting at its booth at the Lift & Co. cannabis expo in Toronto. The Company is accepting advance bookings for personal consultations and demonstrations of its A3i, F1V, and O6i LED lighting fixtures at the expo.

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOHSE INC. ("Fohse" or the "Company") is delighted to announce that after a lengthy period of research and development spanning over a period of three years with a total investment in the millions of dollars, it is making its public debut at the Lift & Co. cannabis expo (https://liftexpo.ca/toronto19/) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with a booth open from Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9. Lift & Co.'s cannabis expo is the largest event of its kind in Canada. In addition to this week's expo in Toronto, it also hosted an event in Vancouver, British Columbia in January. Lift & Co. will also be hosting a two-day conference in Berlin, Germany from Thursday, September 5 to Friday, September 6, 2019.

In its booth at this week's event, Fohse will be displaying the following three models of its LED grow lighting technology:

Fohse A3i: Single-tier, 1,500 watts, PPF* measurement of 3,540, three lighting spectrums (spring, summer, autumn), best for heavy-yielding flowering cycles in single-tier cannabis applications

Fohse F1V: Multi-tier, 760 and 960 watt option, respective PPF* measurements of 1,840 and 2,100, best for accelerated vegetative growth in multi-tier vertical cannabis applications (760 watt), and high-intensity flowering cycles in multi-tier cannabis applications (960 watt)

Fohse O6i: Greenhouse, 1,200 watts, PPF* measurement of 2,400, best for supplementary, full-cycle light in greenhouse cannabis applications

A complete overview of these lighting fixture models, including in-depth technical details, can be accessed at the following link: https://www.fohse.com

The Company's exhibit at the Lift & Co. cannabis expo will be open from Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 at booth number 2338, located beside the demo stage. A map of the expo's layout can be seen at the following link: https://liftexpo.ca/toronto19/our-exhibitors/#exhib-map. The event is being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in the north building, on level 300, in halls A, B, and C. Information about the Metro Toronto Convention Centre including directions can be found on its website: http://www.mtccc.com/locations/getting-here/

Parties who are interested in booking a personal demonstration or consultation at the event may do so in advance by emailing helpdesk@fohse.com.

Fohse Chief Executive Officer Brett Stevens commented, "Having presence at the Lift & Co. cannabis expo is a significant development for us, as not only does it mark our public debut to the marketplace, it also introduces us to one of the world's most attractive markets for cannabis growing. Our product line provides energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for cannabis growers of all sizes, for both indoor and greenhouse growing - and we look forward to seeing how it is received by this audience. We are very excited to see some new faces and make some new contacts in the industry this week, and welcome any interested parties to stop by our booth."

* Photosynthetic photon flux

About Fohse Inc.

With the demand for cannabis products continuing to grow, Fohse has been working hard to develop robust, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly grow lighting solutions. After years of research and development by some of the world's foremost minds in horticultural science (including Chief Horticulturalist, Chris Sloper – who authored The LED Grow Book), Fohse has recently introduced a suite of hyper-efficient, high-output LED grow light fixtures to the marketplace. When properly implemented, Fohse's LED lighting technologies can help indoor cultivators realize a 35% to 50% reduction in overall energy expenditures. Moreover, Fohse delivers value to its clients through specialized training in standard operating procedures for the use of its products, in the interest of optimized proficiency and maximized value to the customer.

More information about Fohse and its product line can be found at http://fohse.com

