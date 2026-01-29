Foiling Technology Takes Center Stage as Pensacola Hosts 2026 International WASZP Games

March 16–28, 2026 | Pensacola Bay

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pensacola Yacht Club (PYC) will host the 2026 International WASZP Games in March, bringing the world's premier foiling championship to North America for the first time and placing the Gulf Coast at the center of one of sailing's fastest-evolving, technology-driven sports.

At the heart of the event is the WASZP, a one-design, single-handed foiling dinghy engineered to rise completely above the water on hydrofoils. This design dramatically reduces drag and enables speeds up to 30 knots. The WASZP reflects a broader shift toward advanced materials, precision engineering, and data-informed performance now seen across Olympic sailing, SailGP, and the America's Cup.

Since its launch in 2016, the WASZP class has experienced rapid global growth, with active fleets across Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and emerging regions worldwide. Known for innovative race formats such as fast-paced sprint racing, the class attracts sailors from Olympic development programs, professional racing circuits, and the next generation of foiling talent.

The two-week international showcase will run March 16–28 on Pensacola Bay, with championship racing scheduled for March 24–28 at Pensacola Yacht Club. Lead-in events include the WASZP All-Stars sprint competition and a Pre-Games Regatta, both designed to highlight short-format, high-intensity racing tailored for modern audiences.

"Foiling is redefining what competitive sailing looks like, and Pensacola Bay offers an exceptional environment to showcase that evolution," said Tom Pace, PYC race chair. "These boats demand precision and athleticism, with innovative racing courses. This venue allows us to push those limits."

Pensacola Yacht Club's selection as host underscores the city's growing reputation as a U.S. hub for high-performance foiling. Protected waters, reliable spring wind patterns, and continued infrastructure upgrades have supported elite training programs and international competition across multiple foiling classes.

Already home to the American Magic America's Cup team and the North American training hub for SailGP teams, Pensacola has gained international recognition as one of the most dynamic foiling venues in the Western Hemisphere.

In the lead-up to the Games, Pensacola Yacht Club has also served as a training base for America One Racing (A1R), which has hosted development camps at the club over the past year, further strengthening Pensacola's role in the athlete development pathway.

As hydrofoiling technology continues to reshape the sport, the 2026 International WASZP Games will position Pensacola Yacht Club, and the United States, at the forefront of sailing's next era.

SOURCE Pensacola Yacht Club