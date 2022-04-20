Foldable Display Market size worth $ 7773.04 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 53.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising focus of manufacturers on the production of innovative products in the electronics and semiconductors industry such as OLED technology and wearable devices are key factors driving the Foldable Display Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Foldable Display Market" By Type (OLED, AMOLED), By Application (Smartphone Display, Tablets and Notebook), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Foldable Display Market size was valued at USD 255.5 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7773.04 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 53.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=37448

Browse in-depth TOC on "Foldable Display Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Foldable Display Market Overview

The rise in demand for new and advanced smartphone displays, as well as the rising proliferation of smartphones, particularly in developing economies, and the increasing use of foldable displays for a variety of applications such as smartphone displays, tablets and notebooks, television, and wearable displays, are all contributing to the market's growth. The main Foldable Display Market growth driving factors would be increased focus on technological advancements by leading manufacturers and rising investment for research and development activities. Smartphone manufacturers' increasing demand for foldable displays, as well as quick advancements in OLED (organic light-emitting diodes) and AMOLED technology, will accelerate the market value of foldable displays.

Other factors driving the growth of the Foldable Display Market include rising personal disposable income and increased demand for flexible displays from the automotive industry. The rise in demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, combined with the growing adoption of digital signage systems, will help accelerate the foldable display industry forward. Another key element fueling the growth of the Foldable Display Market is the rapid evolution of display technologies in smartphones. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers are working on expanding their presence and innovating their product offerings in the TV and computer (Laptops and Desktop displays) segments. Owing to its streamlined form, improved image quality, and limited flexibility, OLED displays have been increasingly popular in recent years. Backlighting is not required with OLED screens, and they can be thinned and shaped into specific forms. For large-screen devices such as televisions and computer monitors, OLED display types are still expensive to create, but this market still earns the benefits of economies of scale.

Key Developments

On February 2021 , BOE demonstrates the new innovative display technology with a prototype phone that folds inwards like a clamshell, apparently for storage. When unfurled, it may also be used as a tablet, comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Huawei Mate X series. l.

, BOE demonstrates the new innovative display technology with a prototype phone that folds inwards like a clamshell, apparently for storage. When unfurled, it may also be used as a tablet, comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Huawei Mate X series. l. On Sep 2020 , Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Part 2 virtual event. The foldable phone is the company's third in the series, which began with the Galaxy Fold last year. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a number of improvements over the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, both of which were released earlier this year.

Key Players

The major players in the market are LG Display Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, BOE Technology Group Co., Altenergy Power System, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., Royole Corporation, C3Nano, Inc., Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd, Visionox Technology Inc., and Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Foldable Display Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Foldable Display Market, By Type

LED



OLED



AMOLED

Foldable Display Market, By Application

Smartphone Display



Tablets and Notebook



Television



Wearable Display

Foldable Display Market, by Geography

NNorth America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

In-Home Display Market By Product (Environmental Information, Energy consumption), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smartphone Display Market By Types (OLED, AMOLED), By Application (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Foldable Display Market By Type (OLED, AMOLED), By Application (Smartphone Display, Tablets And Notebook), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented Reality Display Market By Type (Augmented Reality Head-mounted Display, Virtual Retinal Display), By Application (Medical, Entertainment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

7 Leading Flexible Display Brands breaking status quo with rollable visual structures

Visualize Foldable Display Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us :

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research