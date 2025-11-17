Foldable, Featherlight, and Surprisingly Functional: Traveland Launches AuraOne 2.0, a Foldable Backpack Designed for Real-World Travel and Daily Carry

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers tired of saggy, shapeless foldable backpacks now have a smarter alternative. AuraOne 2.0 reimagines the packable backpack by combining the portability of a pouch with the structure and storage of a premium daypack. It folds down to the size of a palm in seconds—yet carries like a bag built for long days, busy commutes, and last-minute getaways.

AuraOne 2.0 in action: folds into a palm-sized pouch yet carries like a full-featured travel backpack. AuraOne 2.0 fully expanded: a packable backpack with 12-pocket organisation, dual quick-access zippers, and weatherproof Cordura® fabric. AuraOne 2.0 folded into a palm-sized pouch in seconds-ultralight at just 280g/300g and ready to travel anywhere.

With 12 integrated pockets, weatherproof materials, and a wardrobe-style interior, AuraOne 2.0 solves the biggest failure of traditional foldables: they disappear when packed, but underperform when needed. AuraOne flips the script—compact when you want it, fully functional when you need it.

Packs Small. Carries Smart.

AuraOne 2.0 is designed for modern movement: commuters, weekend travelers, gym regulars, and anyone who wants a capable bag without the bulk. The backpack comes in two expandable sizes:

AuraOne Go (17–23L)

AuraOne Escape (21–28L)

Both models weigh under 300g and fold into a hand-sized pouch. When opened, they retain surprising structure and space, making them suitable for full days out or light overnight travel.

Thoughtful Design That Keeps Up

AuraOne 2.0 is built around comfort, clarity, and quick access—three things missing from most packable backpacks. Key features include:

12-pocket interior for natural organisation

for natural organisation Wardrobe-style layout that shows everything at a glance

that shows everything at a glance Expandable wet/dry pocket for gym gear or beach items

for gym gear or beach items Dual-side quick-access zippers for grabbing essentials mid-commute

for grabbing essentials mid-commute Featherlight build —280g (Go) or 300g (Escape)

—280g (Go) or 300g (Escape) Weatherproof 30D Cordura® fabric and waterproof zippers

and waterproof zippers Luggage handle passthrough for airport flow

for airport flow Shoulder-strap card pocket for instant access

for instant access Breathable mesh straps + adjustable chest strap for comfort

for comfort Gear loop for sunglasses

Every feature exists to simplify movement—whether you're sprinting through a station or navigating a packed street.

Designed for Real-World Travel

While many foldables are little more than stuff sacks with straps, AuraOne 2.0 introduces real structure. The dual-side access zippers are especially useful during packed commutes or airport checks, and the wardrobe layout eliminates the usual chaos-and-dig routine.

The materials reflect the mission: tear-resistant Cordura®, reinforced seams, and waterproof zippers. The wide, breathable straps distribute weight comfortably, and the adjustable chest strap adds stability on hikes, bike rides, and long walks.

Colours, Sizes, and Kickstarter Availability

AuraOne 2.0 launches in Shadow Black, with stretch goals planned for Ocean Blue, Solar Orange, and Forest Green. All colours will be available in both sizes once unlocked.

The backpack is now live on Kickstarter, with early-backer rewards offering savings for individuals, families, and teams. Backers can mix and match colours and sizes based on daily needs, travel style, or group use.

Made for Those Who Move

AuraOne 2.0 isn't about gimmicks. It's built for real life—messy, busy, unpredictable. It packs small, carries smart, and helps you stay organised without adding weight or complexity. Whether you're commuting, travelling, or taking a last-minute detour, it's made to go anywhere and disappear when the journey ends.

About Traveland

Traveland started with a simple idea: travel gear should make life easier, not heavier. After launching several successful Kickstarter projects—from the A-Nap travel pillow to the WooshX toiletry bag and other crowd-favourite organisers—the team has built a reputation for solving real travel problems with clever, human-centered design. AuraOne 2.0 is the latest chapter in that journey, offering a foldable backpack that's portable enough to disappear and practical enough to use every single day.

Media Contact:

Contact: Traveland Team

Tel: +447749367414

Kickstarter campaign: https://shorturl.at/pd26D

Press kit & media: https://shorturl.at/Z9Kah

Press enquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Traveland