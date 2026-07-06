Folded Hills Launches Grapes for Glioblastoma, a New Nonprofit Providing Direct Financial Relief to Brain Cancer Patients and Families

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Folded Hills Winery, Ranch & Farmstead co-founders Kim and Andy Busch announce the official launch of Grapes for Glioblastoma, a nonprofit organization dedicated to easing the financial burden on patients and families affected by glioblastoma multiforme (GBM4), one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

The initiative is deeply personal. In August 2023, avid polo player, swimmer, and lifelong athlete Andy Busch was diagnosed with glioblastoma following a sudden seizure. The tumor, located deep in the temporal lobe, was inoperable. Now three years post-diagnosis and defying statistical odds, Andy continues to live actively as his family channels their experience into meaningful action for others.

"At Folded Hills, giving back has always been part of who we are. Grapes for Glioblastoma is the most personal expression of that yet," shared Folded Hills co-founder Kim Busch. "No family facing GBM4 should have to carry that weight alone — and every bottle we pour is our way of standing with them."

Grapes for Glioblastoma provides direct financial assistance to GBM4 patients for the practical, often invisible, costs that accompany a devastating diagnosis. These costs include travel to medical centers, lodging, meals, childcare, caregiving support, and home accommodations such as chair lifts. The organization is patient-support focused, not research-based, with the straightforward mission of ensuring no family has to face glioblastoma alone or unable to afford a loved one by their side.

The Busch's were moved to act after witnessing firsthand the disparity in care access: patients sitting alone in waiting rooms because they couldn't afford to bring a family member, caregivers stretched beyond capacity, and families forced to forgo second opinions or specialized treatment due to cost.

Beginning May 1, 2026, a significant portion of proceeds from every bottle of Folded Hills wine sold will go directly toward Grapes for Glioblastoma patient grants. The nonprofit has already awarded grants to two recipients, delivering meaningful support and relief to families in need. Shortly after receiving the grant, one recipient captured the experience in his own words, sharing:

"With Grapes for Glioblastoma, there was no drawn-out process. Just compassion and clarity. That kind of provision doesn't just help financially. It gives breathing room. It steadies your heart. It reminds you — you're not alone."

To signify the launch, Folded Hills hosted a special Philanthropy Friday on Friday, May 29, where 100% of all online and in-person proceeds directly benefited Grapes for Glioblastoma. The evening featured a Golden Hour celebration at the Homestead Tasting Room, where guests enjoyed live music, food, wine, and lawn games.

To donate or learn more, visit www.every.org/grapes-for-glioblastoma or contact the team at [email protected]. To learn more about Folded Hills, visit www.foldedhills.com and www.foldedhillswinery.substack.com.

About Folded Hills Winery, Ranch & Farmstead

Folded Hills is a family-owned estate winery in Santa Barbara County, California, committed to philanthropy as a core part of its mission. Through its monthly Philanthropy Fridays program, the Folded Hills community raised over $200,000 for local nonprofits in 2025 alone.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Folded Hills Winery, Ranch & Farmstead