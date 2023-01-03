KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google officially announced 25 new winners of the Google for Startups Fund. One of the selected startups is Folderly , an intelligent email performance solution to supercharge email marketing. Google's investment in top-notch startups with Ukrainian roots aims to strengthen sustainable businesses and build foundations for post-war economic recovery.

What Makes Folderly a Top-Notch Email Solution Platform

Folderly, the AI-based Email Performance Platform, Receives Funding from Google

The team created Folderly in 2019, and just in 9 months, it skyrocketed to $1.5M ARR. Later, in 18 months, the platform reached $3M in revenue. The startup appeared in the market with a bold statement — excellent email deliverability is a goal every business can achieve. And, in a while, the Folderly team has already proven so.

With Folderly Core Solution, users can easily:

Locate email deliverability pitfalls. Solve problems to improve email deliverability (up to 99% average inbox placement rate). Check where emails land with a Folderly intelligent email tester. Maintain users' impeccable domain health with timely domain health checkup tools.

Folderly also provides other advanced solutions, such as Sales & Marketing Product Kits with marketing and cold email essentials, Email Spam Words Checker, and SPF (Sender Policy Framework) Builder.

What's Next? Product's Roadmap

The seamless cooperation with Google means security enhancement and building a trustworthy image in the market. Folderly also gets seamless integration with Google products and ongoing Google support.

The Folderly team continues working on enhancing security compliance, integrating winning email templates, and creating other innovative solutions.

"I don't like products for products - like mirror UI/UX improvements. To sustain long-term growth, we are constantly improving and shaping our product per customer needs," says Vladislav Pololyako , the Founder of Folderly.

The growing startup can now achieve the ultimate goal — fulfilling all users' email needs on one platform — even faster.

Summing Up: Inspiring Takeaways

Finally, here are some inspiring takeaways from Folderly's Founder:

Maintaining focus on primary goals and values throughout difficult times.

Putting people at the center of business. Both clients and employees.

Simplifying clients' lives by creating a comprehensive platform.

As Folderly continues to revolutionize email marketing, other businesses can be motivated by its success story.

