Folding Bike Market Size to Reach USD 1,260.98 Million by 2027 at CAGR 8.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folding Bike Market is Segmented by Product Type (Mid-fold, Vertical Fold, and Triangle Hinge), Drive Type (Conventional and Electric), Application (Sports, Fitness, Commercial, and Others), Price Range (Low, Economy, and Premium), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2020 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Autos & Vehicles Category.

The global folding bikes market size was valued at USD 790.90 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,260.98 Million by 2027, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the global folding bikes market are:

Folding bikes offer more mobility and comfort than traditional bicycles since they come with a variety of features such as mixed compute flexibility, reduced theft risk, easy carrying and storage, and electric propulsion, among others. Such features are expected to increase its adoption thereby driving the growth of the folding bikes market.

Factors such as government legislation encouraging the usage of electric bikes, consumer preference for e-bikes as an environmentally friendly and efficient mode of transportation, and rising fuel prices are augmenting the folding bikes market growth.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-3F64/Folding_Bike_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FOLDING BIKES MARKET:

Folding bicycles can work as conventional bicycles with lightweight, enhanced flexibility, compactness, and additional merit of traveling through metros and subways. Consumers can keep these cycles inside their homes as they take up very little space. These advantages are in turn expected to increase the adoption of folding bikes thereby, driving the growth of the Folding Bikes Market. Furthermore, In the coming years, consumer awareness of environmental pollution, exercise, and personal health are predicted to boost the utility of the foldable bicycle.

Increased urbanization and consumer preference to avoid driving cars due to increased traffic congestion are expected to provide attractive prospects for the foldable bike market to grow.

Consumer inclination toward the use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commuting is expected to further fuel the growth of the folding bikes market. Electric bicycles and bicycles, in general, are becoming increasingly popular on every continent, thanks to improvements in design and performance, as well as economic and environmental considerations. The Folding Bikes Market is expected to develop due to a shift in preference for electric folding bikes as a more convenient and faster form of transportation through traffic for everyday commutes.

The only issue limiting the folding bike market's growth is the high cost of e-bikes. Improvements in bicycle infrastructure and battery technology, on the other hand, are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-3F64/folding-bike

FOLDING BIKES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America would exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.0% during 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue. China dominated the global folding bikes market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to an increase in demand for folding bikes to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

By product type, the vertical fold segment dominated the global folding bikes market in 2019, in terms of revenue, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

By drive type, the conventional segment incurs a higher share. Based on the application, the others segment leads the market in 2019.

Based on the price range, the economy segment holds a major market share in 2019. Also, the offline distribution channel holds a major market share in 2019 due to the availability of numerous offline distribution stores.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-3F64/Folding_Bike_Market

Major Players in the Folding Bike Market

Bickerton Portables (Subsidiary of Mobility Holdings, Ltd.)

Bobbin Bicycles Ltd

Brompton Bicycle Ltd

Dahon

Gocycle (Subsidiary of Karbon Kinetics)

Ming Cycle

Montague Corporation

Pacific Cycles

Raleigh UK Ltd

Vilano Bikes (subsidiary of Venditio Group LLC)

Others

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-3F64&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-3F64&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market size was valued at USD 5560.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7618.5 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global BMX bikes market size was valued at USD 230.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 381.8 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global electric kick scooter market size was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4.52 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global cruiser bikes market size was valued at USD 61.99 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 101.98 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global autonomous bike market size was valued at USD 3.26 billion in 2027, and is projected to reach USD 35.71 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 34.9% from 2028 to 2035.

- The global Bike and Scooter Rental market size is projected to reach USD 4740.8 Million by 2027, from USD 2115.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2027.

- The Global Electric Bike Market is expected to grow from USD 19,719.54 Million in 2019 to USD 36,466.04 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.78%.

- The global connected motorcycle market size was valued at USD 35.6 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 304.1 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.6% from 2020 to 2027.

- In 2020, the global Electric Mobility Scooter market size was USD 1214.5 Million and it is expected to reach USD 3340.2 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 15.0% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Motorcycle Apparel market size was USD 10370 Million and it is expected to reach USD 13360 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Mobility Scooter market size was USD 640.6 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1180.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global Bike Sharing market size is projected to reach USD 4435.5 Million by 2027, from USD 1543.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Ride Sharing market size is projected to reach USD 153000 Million by 2027, from USD 43200 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2021-2027.

To see the full list of related reports on the Bike

To see the full list of related reports on the Scooter

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports