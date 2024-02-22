Folding Carton Market growth in North America at a CAGR of 5.19% from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America Folding Carton Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,157.57 million according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Folding Carton Market in North America 2023-2027

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amcor Plc, Arkay, Astro Box Corp., BC Box Manufacturing Ltd., Bell Packaging Ltd., Cross Country Box Co. Inc., Diamond Packaging, Edelmann Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Great Little Box Co. Ltd., Imperial Printing and Paper Box Mfg. Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, International Paper Co., Laural Packaging Group South Inc., Oliver Inc., Rinaldi Printing Co., Service Die Cutting and Packaging Corp., WestRock Co., Koch Industries Inc., and Smurfit Kappa Group.

Market Insights

Segments: Material (Paper and Plastic), End-user (Food and beverage products, Homecare and personal products, Healthcare products, Tobacco products, and Others), and Geography (US, Canada , and Mexico ).

Increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging

Eco-friendly packaging refers to the use of materials that are recyclable, biodegradable, reusable, and non-toxic, which has a low impact on the environment. Awareness of the need to use eco-friendly packaging material among end-users, such as the food and beverage industry and manufacturers of household care products, is increasing continuously. For instance, in 2020, Coca-Cola pledged to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle, or they sell by 2030 and to make all its packaging 100% recyclable by the same year.

Additionally, folding cartons use materials such as paperboard, which are recyclable and biodegradable. For that reason, these materials do not have a negative impact on the environment. The environmental benefits of folding cartons have encouraged various vendors to offer folding cartons that contain a high proportion of recycled paper. Moreover, the leftover scrap from the production of folding cartons can be used to pose new folding cartons that can then be recycled once more. Thus, the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging is driving the growth of the North America folding carton market during the forecast period.

The rise in M&As in the North American folding carton market is one of the key trends driving the growth of the market.

Volatility in the prices of raw materials used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is challenging the growth of the North America folding carton market. Find more insights on trends and challenges from a sample report!

Analyst Review

The North American Folding Carton Market is a dynamic landscape shaped by various factors, including counterfeiting concerns and stringent intellectual property rights regulations. With evolving medicine legislation and criminal law aspects, ensuring product authenticity is paramount. This market serves diverse sectors like the food and beverage segment, pharmaceutical industry, and consumer goods. Amidst growing environmental concerns, the industry pivots towards sustainable packaging solutions, aligned with the principles of the circular economy. Market dynamics are closely followed by publications like the Economic Times, tracking market growth and trends. As e-commerce flourishes, the retail industry witnesses transformations, necessitating compliance with government regulations. Amidst these shifts, innovation thrives, particularly in the packaging industry, meeting demands for both functionality and aesthetics in beauty and personal care products.

The North American Folding Carton Market is a dynamic landscape characterized by fierce market competition and constant market analysis. Market players are continually strategizing to capitalize on market opportunities while navigating market challenges such as fluctuating market demand. Market segmentation allows for targeted market strategies tailored to varying market dynamics across different market segments. Market research is pivotal in understanding market size, market forecast, and market outlook. Despite challenges, market expansion and market development initiatives drive market growth, leading to increased market revenue and market value. Market performance hinges on effectively seizing market opportunities, understanding market dynamics, and outpacing market competition. In essence, the North American Folding Carton Market presents lucrative prospects for those adept at navigating its complexities.

The North American Folding Carton Market demonstrates robust market potential, driven by market growth rate and market attractiveness. However, market inhibitors such as fluctuating raw material costs pose market risks. Market concentration is high, indicating a competitive landscape, necessitating thorough market competition analysis. Despite this, market saturation looms, urging innovative market penetration strategies. A comprehensive market analysis report offers market intelligence and market insights crucial for market assessment. Understanding market segmentation analysis facilitates effective market targeting and market positioning. Overcoming market entry barriers requires strategic market entry strategies. Embracing the right market positioning strategy ensures success in the dynamic industry. Request a sample report

