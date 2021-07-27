Folding Carton Market in North America through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
Jul 27, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 2.68 billion is expected in the folding carton market in North America during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the folding carton market in North America in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Packaging Ltd., Edelmann Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., International Paper Co., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging, the emergence of specialized folding cartons, and the growth in the retail segment and e-commerce in North America will offer immense growth opportunities.
Folding Carton Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation
Folding Carton Market in North America is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Food And Beverage Products
- Homecare And Personal Products
- Healthcare Products
- Tobacco Products
- Others
- Geography
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Folding Carton Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the folding carton market in North America in the paper packaging industry include Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Packaging Ltd., Edelmann Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., International Paper Co., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Folding Carton Market in North America size
- Folding Carton Market in North America trends
- Folding Carton Market in North America industry analysis
The increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials used in manufacturing folding cartons will hamper the market growth.
Folding Carton Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist folding carton market growth in North America during the next five years
- Estimation of the folding carton market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the folding carton market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of folding carton market vendors in North America
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Homecare and personal products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segments
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Arkay Packaging
- Bell Packaging Ltd.
- Edelmann Group
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
- Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co.
- International Paper Co.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- WestRock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
