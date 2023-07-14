Folding Carton Market in North America to Grow at a CAGR of 5.19% from 2022 to 2027 | Amcor Plc, Arkay, Astro Box Corp., BC Box Manufacturing Ltd., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America Folding Carton Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,157.57 million according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amcor Plc, Arkay, Astro Box Corp., BC Box Manufacturing Ltd., Bell Packaging Ltd., Cross Country Box Co. Inc., Diamond Packaging, Edelmann Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Great Little Box Co. Ltd., Imperial Printing and Paper Box Mfg. Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, International Paper Co., Laural Packaging Group South Inc., Oliver Inc., Rinaldi Printing Co., Service Die Cutting and Packaging Corp., WestRock Co., Koch Industries Inc., and Smurfit Kappa Group,- Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Folding Carton Market in North America

North America Folding Carton Market Insights -

Segments: Material (Paper and Plastic), End-user (Food and beverage products, Homecare and personal products, Healthcare products, Tobacco products, and Others), and Geography (US, Canada, and Mexico)

North America folding carton market - Customer Landscape

Key Driver - Increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging is the key driver for the growth of the market. Eco-friendly packaging refers to the use of materials that are recyclable, biodegradable, reusable, and non-toxic, which has a low impact on the environment. Awareness of the need to use eco-friendly packaging material among end-users, such as the food and beverage industry and manufacturers of household care products, is increasing continuously. For instance, in 2020, Coca-Cola pledged to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle, or they sell by 2030 and to make all its packaging 100% recyclable by the same year.

Additionally, folding cartons use materials such as paperboard, which are recyclable and biodegradable. For that reason, these materials do not have a negative impact on the environment. The environmental benefits of folding cartons have encouraged various vendors to offer folding cartons that contain a high proportion of recycled paper. Moreover, the leftover scrap from the production of folding cartons can be used to pose new folding cartons that can then be recycled once more. Thus, the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging is driving the growth of the North America folding carton market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend - The rise in M&As in the North American folding carton market is one of the key trends driving the growth of the market.

Significant challenges - Volatility in the prices of raw materials used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is challenging the growth of the North America folding carton market.

The folding carton market in North America report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Related Reports:

The beverage carton packaging machinery market size should rise by USD 204.89 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.00%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (automatic and semi-automatic) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The increasing demand for beverages is notably driving the beverage carton packaging machinery market growth.

The Printed Carton Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 23.99 billion. This printed carton market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverage, personal care and household, healthcare, and others), product (corrugated carton and folding carton), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing concerns about carbon emissions leading to food waste management are notably driving Printed Cartons Market growth.

Folding Carton Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,157.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Arkay, Astro Box Corp., BC Box Manufacturing Ltd., Bell Packaging Ltd., Cross Country Box Co. Inc., Diamond Packaging, Edelmann Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Great Little Box Co. Ltd., Imperial Printing and Paper Box Mfg. Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, International Paper Co., Laural Packaging Group South Inc., Oliver Inc., Rinaldi Printing Co., Service Die Cutting and Packaging Corp., WestRock Co., Koch Industries Inc., and Smurfit Kappa Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

