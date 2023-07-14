Folding Carton Market in North America to Grow at a CAGR of 5.19% from 2022 to 2027 | Amcor Plc, Arkay, Astro Box Corp., BC Box Manufacturing Ltd., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

14 Jul, 2023, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America Folding Carton Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,157.57 million according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amcor Plc, Arkay, Astro Box Corp., BC Box Manufacturing Ltd., Bell Packaging Ltd., Cross Country Box Co. Inc., Diamond Packaging, Edelmann Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Great Little Box Co. Ltd., Imperial Printing and Paper Box Mfg. Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, International Paper Co., Laural Packaging Group South Inc., Oliver Inc., Rinaldi Printing Co., Service Die Cutting and Packaging Corp., WestRock Co., Koch Industries Inc., and Smurfit Kappa Group
North America Folding Carton Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Amcor Plc, Arkay, Astro Box Corp., BC Box Manufacturing Ltd., Bell Packaging Ltd., Cross Country Box Co. Inc., Diamond Packaging, Edelmann Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Great Little Box Co. Ltd., Imperial Printing and Paper Box Mfg. Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, International Paper Co., Laural Packaging Group South Inc., Oliver Inc., Rinaldi Printing Co., Service Die Cutting and Packaging Corp., WestRock Co., Koch Industries Inc., and Smurfit Kappa Group, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Material (Paper and Plastic), End-user (Food and beverage products, Homecare and personal products, Healthcare products, Tobacco products, and Others), and Geography (US, Canada, and Mexico)
North America folding carton market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Key Driver - Increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging is the key driver for the growth of the market. Eco-friendly packaging refers to the use of materials that are recyclable, biodegradable, reusable, and non-toxic, which has a low impact on the environment. Awareness of the need to use eco-friendly packaging material among end-users, such as the food and beverage industry and manufacturers of household care products, is increasing continuously. For instance, in 2020, Coca-Cola pledged to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle, or they sell by 2030 and to make all its packaging 100% recyclable by the same year.
Additionally, folding cartons use materials such as paperboard, which are recyclable and biodegradable. For that reason, these materials do not have a negative impact on the environment. The environmental benefits of folding cartons have encouraged various vendors to offer folding cartons that contain a high proportion of recycled paper. Moreover, the leftover scrap from the production of folding cartons can be used to pose new folding cartons that can then be recycled once more. Thus, the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging is driving the growth of the North America folding carton market during the forecast period.
Leading Trend - The rise in M&As in the North American folding carton market is one of the key trends driving the growth of the market.
Significant challenges - Volatility in the prices of raw materials used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is challenging the growth of the North America folding carton market.
The folding carton market in North America report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this Folding Carton Market Report in North America?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the North America folding carton market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the North America folding carton market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the folding carton market industry across North America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of North America folding carton marketvendors
|
Folding Carton Market Scope in North America
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,157.57 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.78
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Arkay, Astro Box Corp., BC Box Manufacturing Ltd., Bell Packaging Ltd., Cross Country Box Co. Inc., Diamond Packaging, Edelmann Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Great Little Box Co. Ltd., Imperial Printing and Paper Box Mfg. Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, International Paper Co., Laural Packaging Group South Inc., Oliver Inc., Rinaldi Printing Co., Service Die Cutting and Packaging Corp., WestRock Co., Koch Industries Inc., and Smurfit Kappa Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article