Folding Carton Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 2.68 billion | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

Increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging is driving the market. Eco-friendly packaging refers to the use of recyclable, biodegradable, reusable, and non-toxic material for packaging, which has a low impact on the environment. Awareness of the need to use eco-friendly packaging material among end-users such as the food and beverage industry and manufacturers of household care products is increasing continuously. Folding cartons use materials such as paperboard, which are recyclable and biodegradable, and thus, do not have a negative impact on the environment. The environmental benefits of folding cartons have encouraged various vendors to offer folding cartons that contain a high proportion of recycled paper and, therefore, are environment-friendly.

Volatility in the prices of raw materials used in manufacturing folding cartons is challenging the growth of the market. The primary raw material used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is paper pulp. Some of the other raw materials used to produce folding cartons are recycled fiber and virgin fiber obtained from hardboard and softwoods, which are manufactured in paperboard and containerboard mills, respectively. There has been significant volatility in the prices of paper pulp due to the imbalance in its demand and supply. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the price of paper as a result of the increasing cost of transportation. Consequently, some paper manufacturers in North America have been increasing the prices of paper.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the folding carton market in North America has been segmented into food and beverage products, homecare and personal products, healthcare products, tobacco products, and others. The food and beverage products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Folding cartons are used for the packaging of food and beverages such as cereals, dry food, frozen foods, candies and confectionaries, dairy products, refrigerated meat, wine, juices, beer, carbonated soft drinks, non-carbonated specialty beverages, and others (as secondary packaging).

By geography, the market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US will be the leading region with 73% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc



Arkay Packaging



Bell Packaging Ltd.



Edelmann Group



Georgia-Pacific LLC



WestRock Co.



Graphic Packaging Holding Co.



Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co.



International Paper Co.



Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Folding Carton Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.55 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 73% Key consumer countries US and Rest of North America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Packaging Ltd., Edelmann Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Co., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., International Paper Co., and Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

