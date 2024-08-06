Folding Electric Bicycle Market size is set to grow by USD 204.5 million from 2024-2028, Increasing traffic congestion boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global folding electric bicycle market size is estimated to grow by USD 204.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Increasing traffic congestion is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of lightweight folding electric bicycles. However, easy availability of refurbished bicycles poses a challenge. Key market players include Addmotor Tech, Autonix Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd., Benelli Biciclette, Brompton Bicycle Retail Ltd., Dahon North America Inc., e JOE Bike, ENZO eBike, Kalkhoff Werke GmbH, Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Mighty Velo, Ming Cycle Industrial Co. Ltd., Strodesters Inc., SUNRA, Svitch Bikes, SWAGTRON, VoltBike, Woosh Bikes Ltd., X Treme Scooters, XDS BICYCLES, and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Folding Electric Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 204.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.49 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 54% Key countries The Netherlands, US, Germany, China, and Italy Key companies profiled Addmotor Tech, Autonix Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd., Benelli Biciclette, Brompton Bicycle Retail Ltd., Dahon North America Inc., e JOE Bike, ENZO eBike, Kalkhoff Werke GmbH, Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Mighty Velo, Ming Cycle Industrial Co. Ltd., Strodesters Inc., SUNRA, Svitch Bikes, SWAGTRON, VoltBike, Woosh Bikes Ltd., X Treme Scooters, XDS BICYCLES, and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Folding electric bicycles are popular due to their advanced features and lightweight design, despite their higher price point. These bicycles boast aluminum and carbon frames, wider knobby tires, air suspensions with weight adjusters, and hydraulic brakes. Vendors focus on introducing innovative technology upgrades to attract consumers to new and upgraded products. In October 2021, Brompton launched the Brompton X, a folding electric bike with a magnesium frame, keeping it relatively lightweight at 17 kg. Consumers are willing to pay premium prices for value-added features, and the global folding electric bicycle market is expected to experience significant growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for lightweight e-bikes.

The folding electric bike market is experiencing significant growth due to its popularity among urban commuters. This space-saving option caters to riders who face availability space issues in their homes or workplaces. The bicycle's design includes a hinge at the rear triangle, allowing the main frame to fold around the bike's rear triangle, derailleur, and moving parts. Urban residents turn to folding bikes to tackle traffic-related issues, such as long car lines and traffic jams. Private organizations and public transportation systems are embracing foldable bikes as an alternative to conventional bikes and electric cars. The material used in these bikes ranges from conventional to electric, with the electric segment gaining traction due to health advantages like improved cognitive function, reduced stress, and better mood. The folding type of bike offers balance and coordination benefits for consumers, including mountain bikers. The market trends include high-speed features and the millennial generation's preference for eco-friendly transportation options, reducing carbon emissions. The automotive sector's vehicle sales are impacted as consumers opt for these bikes instead. Raw materials and design performance are key factors driving innovation in the folding electric bike market.

Market Challenges

The high-end folding electric bicycle market faces competition from the sale of used bicycles, both online and offline. Consumers are drawn to the affordability of refurbished folding electric bicycles, which are priced lower than new ones. Vendors offering warranties further boost demand for second-hand cycles. EBay Inc. And Craigslist are notable platforms for purchasing refurbished folding electric bicycles at competitive prices. This trend may restrict the expansion of the global folding electric bicycle market during the forecast period.

The folding electric bicycle market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing urbanization and the need for eco-friendly transportation solutions. However, challenges persist in the form of limited e-bike infrastructure, solar parking areas being insufficient, and bicycle theft concerns. Simplicity in storage, lightweight design, and collapsible frames make folding e-bikes an attractive option for urban commuters in metropolitan areas. Lithium-ion batteries and rechargeable batteries are key components, with battery life and performance being crucial factors. Motor efficiency, battery technology, and material innovations, including magnesium alloy and bamboo frames, are also important. Fitness tracking, navigation, and sustainability are desirable features. Solar charging and market entry dates are also considerations. Folding e-bikes offer a solution to traffic, carbon emission, and transportation restrictions, providing health benefits and a boost to fitness. However, challenges such as battery life, motor efficiency, and material costs may act as restraining factors for the electric bicycle business.

Segment Overview

This folding electric bicycle market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Age Group 1.1 Age 18-50

1.2 Lesser than 18

1.3 Age greater than 50 Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Age 18-50- Folding electric bicycles offer numerous benefits to adults aged 18-50, making them an attractive alternative to traditional modes of transportation. These benefits include improved cardiovascular fitness, joint mobility, posture, coordination, and reduced stress hormones and body fat levels. With traffic congestion and air pollution becoming major concerns, folding electric bicycles provide an efficient solution. They help adults navigate through traffic effectively and contribute to reducing road infrastructure damage, which can cost governments millions of dollars daily. Governments are responding by promoting cycling infrastructure, such as protected lanes and signals, encouraging more adults to opt for folding electric bicycles. Vendors are expanding their product offerings to meet this growing demand, leading to increased sales in the age group 18-50 segment of the global folding electric bicycle market.

The global bicycle market is poised for robust growth, driven by rising environmental concerns and increasing health consciousness. Key growth drivers include the surge in eco-friendly transportation and government initiatives promoting cycling. Major players include Trek Bicycle Corporation, Giant Manufacturing Co., and Merida Industry Co., Ltd. Regionally, North America and Europe lead in market share, while Asia-Pacific shows the highest growth potential due to urbanization and infrastructure development.

Research Analysis

Folding bikes, also known as foldable or collapsible bikes, are a space-saving option for urban commuters and riders with limited available space. These innovative bikes feature a collapsible frame that allows the main frame, rear triangle, derailleur, and even the bicycle's back wheel to be folded for easy storage. With the integration of rechargeable batteries, folding bikes have evolved into electric folding bikes or e-bikes, providing a boost for riders in metropolitan areas. Lightweight design, long battery life, and high motor efficiency make these e-bikes a popular choice for eco-conscious commuters looking to avoid cars and motorbikes in traffic. Design aesthetics and battery technology continue to improve, offering a wide range of options for riders seeking a combination of performance and portability.

Market Research Overview

The Folding Electric Bike market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand from urban commuters for space-saving mobility solutions. Folding bikes offer the convenience of compact size, making them an ideal choice for riders in urban areas with limited available space. The main frame, rear triangle, derailleur, and hinge are key components of a folding bike, with moving parts minimized for ease of use. Urban residents face traffic-related issues such as long car lines and traffic jams, making folding electric bikes an attractive alternative to private vehicles. The electric segment of the folding bike market is gaining popularity due to its health advantages, including improved cognitive function, reduced stress, and better mood. Folding electric bikes offer high-speed features and are popular among the millennial generation, who prioritize green mobility solutions over traditional automobiles. The electric lineup includes ground-breaking models like the E-scooter ES-2, GB-2 Electric, Ciao E7, and Unio E20. The rising urbanization and affordability of folding electric bikes are driving demand, with existing infrastructure being adapted to accommodate e-bike infrastructures such as solar parking areas. However, concerns over battery theft and simplicity in storage remain challenges for the industry. Lightweight design, long battery life, and performance are key considerations for consumers, with advancements in battery technology, motor efficiency, and material innovations driving growth.

