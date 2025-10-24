Folds of Honor Celebrates National First Responders Day, Honoring the Heroes Who Answer the Call

OWASSO, Okla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, Americans will come together to celebrate National First Responders Day, honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who protect our communities. From police officers and firefighters to EMTs and paramedics, these are ordinary people who choose extraordinary bravery, answering every call to protect their communities with unwavering commitment.

Folds of Honor: National First Responders Day

National First Responders Day is a reminder that courage and compassion define the best of America. Every six seconds, someone in this country calls 911, and those calls are answered without hesitation. Folds of Honor celebrates the men and women who respond to those calls, and the families who support them.

"At a time when division feels constant, this day offers unity," said Folds of Honor Founder and CEO Lt Col Dan Rooney. "From coast to coast, Americans stand together in gratitude to honor the service and sacrifice of those who keep us safe. They deserve more than our thanks. They deserve opportunity and lasting support."

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has provided life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and, beginning in 2022, to America's first responders. To date, the organization has awarded nearly 73,000 educational scholarships with over $340 million in total impact. Each one represents a commitment to meet sacrifice with hope, ensuring the heroes' families have access to the education they deserve.

A gift to Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships for the families of fallen or disabled first responders. To learn more or make a contribution, visit firstrespondersday.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

CONTACT

Becky Cottrell

[email protected]

SOURCE Folds of Honor Foundation