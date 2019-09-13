Folds of Honor Partners with Carrabba's Italian Grill to Benefit The Children's Fund

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrabba's Italian Grill is teaming up with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service-members, to raise money for The Children's Fund. Over 200 Carrabba's restaurants throughout the U.S. will host a four-course Folds of Honor Wine Dinner on Wednesday, September 25 and will donate $2 from each meal to the nonprofit.

"We are grateful to the brave service men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice," said Mike Kappitt, president of Carrabba's Italian Grill. "Partnering with Folds of Honor allows us to help honor their sacrifice by making sure their children's educational needs are being met."

For 30 years, Carrabba's has been committed to giving back. Through the Carrabba's Cares program, restaurants help raise funds for local nonprofit organizations, making an impact in their immediate community. There are several ways diners can get involved on September 25:

RSVP for Folds of Honor Wine Dinner. Carrabba's Italian Grill will donate $2 to Folds of Honor for every Wine Pairing Dinner sold. Diners can reserve their seat at www.carrabbas.com/carrabbascares.

Carrabba's Italian Grill will donate to Folds of Honor for every Wine Pairing Dinner sold. Diners can reserve their seat at www.carrabbas.com/carrabbascares. Round Up Your Check. All week long from Monday, September 23 through Saturday, September 28 , Carrabba's guests can also opt to round up their check to the nearest rounded dollar or make a monetary donation of their choice that will go directly to Folds of Honor.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has provided educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. The Children's Fund provides support for children from kindergarten through 12th grade.

"We are so thankful for the great Patriots at Carrabba's Italian Grill and their guests for supporting our mission and ensuring that no family gets left behind on the field of battle," said Major Dan Rooney, CEO and founder of the Folds of Honor Foundation. "All monies donated will go directly to The Children's Fund."

For more information on The Folds of Honor Wine Dinner at Carrabba's Italian Grill on September 25 and to RSVP to attend, please visit www.carrabbas.com/carrabbascares.

About Folds of Honor

The Folds of Honor foundation was founded in 2007 to provide educational scholarship to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. Its Children's Fund provides for the unmet needs of primary and secondary scholarship assistance for their dependents, Kindergarten through 12th grades. The organization's motto reflects their mission to "Honor Their Sacrifice, Educate Their Legacy." For more information, please visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill®

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's uses only the best ingredients to prepare fresh and handmade dishes cooked to order in an open chef's kitchen. Featuring a wood-burning grill inspired by the many tastes of Italy, guests can enjoy signature dishes, including Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and Chops, Small Plates and sautéed-to-order Italian Pasta dishes in a welcoming, contemporary atmosphere. Carrabba's consistently ranks as a favorite in the Consumer Picks Survey by Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, please visit www.Carrabbas.com, www.Facebook.com/Carrabbas or www.Twitter.com/Carrabbas.

Contact:

Sarah Mellema

312-888-2103

sarah.mellema@kemperlesnik.com

SOURCE Folds of Honor

Related Links

http://www.foldsofhonor.org

