Foleon Earns ISO 27001 Certificate

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foleon, a creative platform for creating and publishing interactive web content, has recently obtained the ISO 27001 certificate, officializing its compliance with the international standard that provides the specification for a best-practice information security management system (ISMS).

Culture of information security

This certification demonstrates that Foleon is effective in protecting data, minimizing risk exposure, and fostering a culture of information security. Foleon's vision on security fits in seamlessly with the pillars of confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Security as a hallmark of quality

"We consider security as one of the hallmarks of quality, and to be paramount to our success," says Foleon CEO Daan Reijnders. "The ISO 27001 certificate is proof of our continuous professionalization. By complying with the international standard for information security, we are now better able to serve larger and international enterprises. This is in line with our ambition to become the global standard for interactive content. "

The ISO 27001 certificate was issued by Kiwa, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC). Read the page Foleon keeps your data safe or the expert interview with Jeroen Bulters from Nerd as a Service for more information about Foleon's ISO 27001 certification.

About Foleon

Foleon is an online creative platform for quickly producing sales and marketing collateral that's visually immersive, measurable, and proven to keep readers engaged. It empowers organizations to replace all their PDFs and printed communication assets with responsive, media-rich web publications. Visit www.foleon.com for more information. Follow Foleon on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more updates and related content.

