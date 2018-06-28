Foleum Announces Strategic Partnership With ASUS

Concern for the environment makes ASUS a natural partner for Foleum, as ASUS pursues green policies in design, procurement, manufacturing, and marketing. ASUS also runs a recycling program entitled "PC Recycling for a Brighter Future" in collaboration with other companies, refurbishing computers, notebooks and monitors and distributing them to schools and the indigent. Foleum's vision to use an environmentally-responsible hybrid wind turbine/solar array and fuel cell technology to power the data center, as well as a geothermal heating and cooling system, is revolutionizing the way people think about blockchain mining. By producing the majority of its own power, and avoiding risks associated with ever-rising energy costs, Foleum will be able to maximize profits for many years into the future. Foleum mining crystals are security tokens that entitle investors to a percentage of daily mining profits.

Foleum is mining several different types of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Etherium, Nexus, Litecoin, ZCash, Dash, and others. The company will pay out up to 60% of all profits to crystal holders, while the other 40% will be reinvested to help grow the company and replace aging hardware. Just by holding the Foleum mining crystals, your cryptocurrency portfolio will grow every day! To learn more about Foleum, or to participate in the Initial Crystal Offering ongoing now (accredited investor phase), please visit foleum.io. Foleum looks forward to the subsequent IPO (Initial Public Offering) so everyone can participate. Foleum: Mining for the Masses, Simplified!

For more information, contact Joshua Way at joshuaway@foleum.io.

