FOLEY & WILSON LAW FIRM WINS EXONERATION FOR MARK RUNYON, JR.

Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foley & Wilson Criminal Defense Law Firm in Fort Myers, Florida is proud to announce the exoneration of Mark Runyon, Jr. of Otis, Indiana. In Florida's 20th Judicial Circuit, case number 21-CF-015249, Mark Runyon, Jr. was accused of an egregious sexual assault against a family member. Mr. Runyon asserted his innocence from the moment he was arrested, and he maintained his innocence over the course of more than two years of litigation. During that time, he lost his job, lost certain parental rights over his other children, was forced to move out of his marital home, and suffered all of the indignities associated with the accusation.

Robert Foley and Desiree Wilson of the Foley & Wilson Law Firm
During lengthy pre-trial litigation, Attorney Robert Foley and Attorney Desiree Wilson leveraged their unique skill set in fighting these accusations. Robert Foley is a retired FBI Special Agent Attorney, and Desiree Wilson is a former federal prosecutor and appellate counsel. Through numerous pre-trial motions, depositions, electronic forensic analysis, the use of experts, and a private investigator, Attorney Robert Foley and Attorney Desiree Wilson successfully uncovered major deficiencies in the investigation, identified substantial material inconsistencies in the allegations, and unearthed evidence proving Mr. Runyon's innocence. The Foley & Wilson Law Firm mounted a powerful defense at a jury trial, which resulted in Mark Runyon, Jr.'s acquittal in less than 13 minutes of jury deliberation. 

His name having been cleared of all criminal wrongdoing, Mark Runyon, Jr. is a free man today. 

Questions or inquiries can be directed to The Foley & Wilson Law Firm, located in Fort Myers and Naples, Florida, 239-984-9115, www.robertfoleylaw.com.

