FOLEY BEZEK BEHLE & CURTIS SETTLES "BACK TO THE FUTURE" DELOREAN TRADEMARK INFRINGEMENT CASE WITH NBCUNIVERSAL

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday March 26, 2024, DeLorean Motor Company, represented by intellectual property and entertainment attorney, Roger N. Behle, Jr. of Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis, filed documents in California federal court announcing the settlement of DeLorean Motor Company's lawsuit against NBCUniversal Media, LLC. over unpaid royalties and unauthorized use of the DeLorean trademarks for merchandising and commercial tie-ups involving the iconic DeLorean sports car from the "Back to the Future" film franchise.

DeLorean Motor Company filed the lawsuit against NBCUniversal Media, LLC. in October of 2022, alleging various claims, including trademark and trade dress infringement. In addition to the "Back to the Future" films, the lawsuit noted the appearance of the DeLorean car and trademarks in the film "Ready Player One" as well as the "Back to the Future" rides at Universal Studios theme parks, and in various media, advertising, and merchandise offerings including apparel, art, books, games, media, novelties, collectibles, prop replicas, and toys. After federal judge David O. Carter denied NBCUniversal's bid to dismiss the case on summary judgment, the case was scheduled to proceed to trial on April 2, 2024. However, shortly before trial, documents were filed with the court announcing the settlement.

CEO of DeLorean Motor Company, Stephen Wynne shares, "For decades, we have gone to great lengths to protect the DeLorean brand. Universal hired us back in the 1980s to make sure the DeLorean cars used in the second and third "Back to the Future" films were running in tip-top shape. So, needless to say, it was unsettling to find ourselves at odds with NBCUniversal over their use of our DeLorean trademarks; but I am glad that is behind us now. While I can't talk about the terms of the settlement, I am looking forward to the greater collaborations in store between DeLorean Motor Company and NBCUniversal ahead."

DeLorean Motor Company was formed by Stephen Wynne and is based in suburban Houston, Texas. DeLorean Motor Company is the owner of multiple DeLorean-related trademarks and service mark registrations in multiple countries around the world, and also owns the trade dress for the iconic DeLorean car design.

According to DeLorean attorney Roger Behle, "This was a long haul, but I am pleased that we were able to achieve a just outcome for our client. The entire team at Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis contributed, including attorneys Kevin Gamarnik, Jordan Liebman and Luis Saenz. The terms of the settlement are confidential. However, suffice it to say that you will continue to see DeLorean cars and trademarks featured in "Back to the Future" merchandise in the future."

ABOUT DELOREAN MOTOR CO.

Wynne's DeLorean Motor Company is the caretaker of the DeLorean brand and serves the thousands of DeLorean car owners (and future owners) around the world. With three parts, service, and sales locations - Houston, Texas, Orlando, Florida and Huntington Beach, California - along with their more than 3.5 million new, original, and reproduction parts ensure that all DeLorean cars - time travelers or not - can be driven and enjoyed by the generations to come.

As an aggressive defender around the world of its rights in the DeLorean brand, DeLorean Motor Company hopes this case will give pause to potential infringers of DeLorean Motor Company intellectual property. Find out more information about the 1981-1983 DeLorean at https://www.classicdmc.com and DeLorean Motor Company's intellectual property/branding program at https://www.dmcbrand.com.

