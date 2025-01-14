Foley Equipment Goes Live with Eightfold AI Talent Tracking

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced Foley Equipment's successful go-live of Eightfold Talent Tracking. This innovative applicant tracking system is the first AI-native, end-to-end talent acquisition experience.

Through Talent Tracking, the Eightfold Talent Intelligence platform provides a streamlined, consistent experience for recruiters, hiring managers, and prospects alike, eliminating the need for a standalone ATS. As a result, the Foley Equipment team can concentrate on securing the best talent for their specific needs.

"Eightfold has been a tremendous partner from day one. Their Talent Tracking system is part of a dynamic, responsive platform – constantly evolving to meet our needs. The modern, intuitive system keeps everything streamlined. Implementing Talent Tracking has allowed us to maximize the power of Eightfold's Talent Intelligence while focusing our time where it counts," said Michelle Fichtl, Director, Learning & Organizational Development, Foley Equipment.

"Utilizing Talent Tracking in combination with Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Talent Design, lets our team move faster and make better decisions," continued Fichtl. "We're not wasting time jumping between different platforms—everything's right there in one place. It's not just about tracking applicants—it's about leveling up your whole talent strategy."

Eightfold Talent Tracking also significantly accelerates the speed at which leading organizations generate successful job offers to the best candidates, creating a strategic advantage against their competition. Talent Tracking generates required descriptions, recommends specific job-posting platforms, and allows hiring teams to make offers based on comparative compensation intelligence, which uses skill and offer intelligence during role creation, increasing the chance of offer acceptance.

"We're proud to work with the Foley Equipment team as they modernize their entire talent operation," said Chano Fernandez, Co-CEO of Eightfold AI. "They are setting a new standard in the use of talent intelligence. Eightfold Talent Tracking, in concert with the rest of their platform, is a tremendous example of the speed, efficiency and impact that a talent intelligence platform can provide to any type of organization."

Eightfold is proud to champion AI compliance and regulation at every opportunity.

