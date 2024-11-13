FOLEY FAMILY WINES & SPIRITS UNVEILS NEW LINE OF SINGLE ESTATE WHISKEYS, MINDEN MILL

Very few distilleries own the entire whiskey production process from farm to glass on a single estate. To be an estate distillery, every step of the process must be controlled from start to finish by the distillery, with 85% of raw materials coming from the estate. Minden Mill Distilling takes this designation further by only sourcing grains from within five miles of the distillery from land under Minden Mill's control. This process, which takes place at a state-of-the-art facility unlike anywhere else in the world, brings out the terroir of the Carson Valley.

Master Distiller Joe O'Sullivan finished the products with the team at Minden Mill, who are dedicated to the estate distilling standard and have worked for years to elevate this category in the West. Joe is also a leader on the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission, which seeks to define category standards in this growing category of American whiskey.

"High desert terroir is distinct. The demanding climate of the Carson Valley has shaped our grain through heat and frost into a raw material we work hard to honor," stated Joe O'Sullivan, Master Distiller. "What you'll find in our whiskey is a flavor that appeals to the new drinker looking to explore the category as well as the experienced spirit hound who is searching for their new coveted bottle. These Minden Mill single estate whiskeys are the first step in bringing estate distilling, and the high desert terroir to the forefront of the American craft whiskey category."

Jason Daniel, Chief Marketing Officer for FFWS, adds, "The Minden Mill whiskeys are distinctively single estate, the crowning point of American craft whiskey-making. From the high desert terroir to the meticulous craftsmanship, these whiskeys could only come from here."

The Minden Mill estate collection includes three meticulously crafted whiskeys, each complementing the others while maintaining a unique flavor profile:

Nevada Straight Bourbon Whiskey ($44.99): A modern take on classic American whiskey, this bourbon is crafted with 60% Earth Tone heirloom corn, 20% rye, 10% barley, and 10% oats. It features notes of cherry cola, vanilla, and light spices, with a long, sweet finish. Aged four years in new charred American and French oak. ABV 47%. Non-chill filtered.

Nevada Straight Rye Whiskey ($44.99): A spicier, warmer whiskey with hints of candied fruits. This rye is crafted with 80% rye, 10% wheat, and 10% barley. This ratio was designed to highlight the candied orange peel reflective of the Carson Valley terroir. Aged four years in new charred American and French oak. ABV 47%. Non-chill filtered.

American Single Malt ($59.99): Our process is one of the world's most innovative. Combining cutting-edge heating systems with Forsyth stills, Scotland's premier still manufacturers. Made with 100% estate-grown barley that is malted on site, this expression offers an elevated flavor profile with notes of coffee and almond, ideal for those seeking something new from American whiskey. Aged five years in a barrel regime of Oloroso sherry, ex-bourbon, and American oak casks. ABV 47%. Non-chill filtered.

The bourbon and rye were crafted using specific grain varietals that thrive in the short growing season of the high desert, using only Sierra Nevada Mountain snowmelt sourced from the well just steps from the distillery doors, and distilled in a state-of-the-art Christian CARL hybrid still. The American single malt was crafted in rare Forsyth stills, some of the few in the United States.

All the whiskeys are aged in climate controlled rickhouses tied to specific weather stations in whiskey regions that inspired the distiller: the Speyside region of Scotland for the American single malt and Nelson County, KY for the bourbon and rye. Minden Mill is a member of the newly formed Estate Whiskey Alliance and the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission.

Minden Mill completes the estate process by bottling in-house and making the first pours available in the bar and tasting room, which is open to visitors for tastings and tours.

The estate distillery includes two historic buildings each listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The flour mill and the creamery underwent extensive renovation and restoration, with both buildings receiving LEED Gold certification.

Minden Mill's whiskeys join a diverse range of artisan spirits in the Foley Family Wine & Spirits portfolio that include High Ground Estate Vodka, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, El Mexicano Tequila, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, Two Stacks Irish Whiskey and Killowen Distillery.

The recent company name change to Foley Family Wines & Spirits reflects this rapid growth and emphasizes the company's commitment to its spirits portfolio.

Minden Mill will be available for purchase in Nevada, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Illinois (prices ranging from $44.99 to $59.99), as well as online at mindenmill.com.

Images can be found Images | Foley Family Wines & Spirits (ffws.com).

About Foley Family Wine & Spirits

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world's greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFWS has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including such storied brands as Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, Banshee, Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, and Lancaster in Sonoma; Merus, Silverado, and Foley Johnson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Chalone Vineyard in Monterey County; Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon; and Three Rivers in Washington. FFWS's import wines include Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, and 14 wine brands spanning three of New Zealand's most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes High Ground Vodka, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, El Mexicano Tequila, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, and Two Stacks Irish Whiskey and Killowen Distillery.

To learn more about Foley Family Wines & Spirits, visit ffws.com/spirits.

