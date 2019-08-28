Foley Holdings Announces Agreement to Sell Foley Business Capital

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foley Holdings, a portfolio company of Greyhawk Capital Management, today announced a definitive agreement to sell its Factoring business, Foley Business Capital, LLC, to Vero Business Capital, LLC, which is based in Memphis, TN.

Foley Holdings' Chief Executive Officer Joel Sitak remarked, "Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for Foley Holdings, Foley Business Capital and Vero, creating value for our shareholders and representing an outstanding opportunity for Foley Business Capital employees to join a leading company in the Factoring sector. We are confident it will continue to thrive under Vero leadership."

Mr. Sitak continued, "I would like to thank the Foley Business Capital team for their significant contributions over the years and their dedication throughout the strategic review process."

Foley Business Capital is a leader in the freight factoring industry, working in partnership with its customers to accelerate their cashflow and help expand their businesses. Trusted by hundreds of carriers, brokers and transportation professionals, Foley Business Capital provides working capital solutions, fuel cards and cash advances.

Hovde Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Foley Business Capital and Goodwin Proctor served as legal advisors.

About Foley Holdings

Foley Holdings operates Foley Carrier Services and Good Egg. Foley Carrier Services is a leading provider of DOT compliance software and services assisting regulated companies recruit and screen drivers while maintaining their compliance with DOT regulations. Good Egg provides technology-enabled background and social media screening services to employers throughout the United States.

About Vero Business Capital

Vero Business Capital is a leading transportation factoring provider, serving transportation companies throughout the U.S. Vero is the factoring partner of choice for hundreds of carriers and freight brokers thanks to its innovative technology, industry-leading service offering, and superior customer service.

SOURCE Foley Holdings