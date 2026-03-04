Foley Launches Navigator, a Built-In AI Guide for Compliance and Hiring Regulated Drivers

BOSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foley, a long-standing provider of DOT compliance, screening, and onboarding software solutions, announced a new addition to their product suite, Navigator. Navigator is a built-in AI tool within Foley's platform that helps employers of regulated drivers get clearer answers and take faster action when hiring and managing compliance to DOT standards. Built for high-stakes industries like distribution & logistics, construction, and utilities, Navigator provides plain-language direction in the moments that matter most: when an alert needs context, a requirement needs clarification, or a team needs to confirm what to do next. In regulated work, clarity isn't a nice-to-have; it's how teams stay audit-ready, reduce risk, and keep operations moving.

Navigator is an AI-powered compliance guide built for regulated employers. It explains complex regulations in plain language, outlines recommended next steps, and links to trusted federal sources like FMCSA and DOT. Speed Speed

"Navigator is a major step forward in how we help employers hire and manage regulated drivers," said Joel Sitak, CEO of Foley," As enforcement tightens and insurance costs rise, teams need more than check-the-box compliance, they need clarity they can act on. Navigator brings trusted guidance directly into the Foley platform, helping customers turn regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage."

Practical AI for High-Stakes Work

Regulated teams don't have time to hunt for answers across disconnected sources or interpret requirements differently across locations and roles. Navigator provides expert answers inside of Foley's platform so teams can move from "What does this mean?" to "Here's what to do next," without interrupting their workflows.

Navigator's flagship launch helps teams:

Understand common DOT compliance and hiring questions in plain language, without wading through jargon or guesswork.





Validate information with trusted references when available, helping reduce uncertainty and inconsistent interpretations.





Act with clear, practical next-step guidance, whether that be best practice advice, or how-to guidance to using the Foley platform.





Escalate to human support when a question requires additional help, backed by Foley's six-star service customer success team.

Thoughtful AI, Built to Earn Trust

Foley designed Navigator to be helpful in regulated work—without sacrificing accountability. Navigator is built with transparency and guardrails in mind, prioritizing clarity, trusted sources, and a clear path to additional customer support. Foley's approach to AI is intentional: deliver practical help inside real workflows today and expand capabilities thoughtfully over time, grounded in the realities of DOT compliance and hiring teams.

Learn More

Foley will host a live webinar for customers and prospects to see Navigator in action, including why Foley saw a need for this tool in the industry, and a walk through of how team are using it. Learn more and register at foley.io/foley-navigator.

About Foley

Foley is a modern SaaS platform transforming how safety-sensitive industries hire, manage compliance, and mitigate risk. Serving companies of all sizes—from independent owner-operators to enterprises with large, mixed fleets—Foley empowers transportation, construction, distribution, and utility businesses to move faster, smarter, and safer. The company's all-in-one platform streamlines hiring, monitoring, and audit readiness with real-time insights and automation. Foley's mission is simple: Get you to Green—clear records, confident audits, and lower risk, powered by smarter data and relentless innovation. Learn more at foley.io.

Media Contact:

Bobby Schmidt

Vice President, Growth

[email protected]

860.815.9133

SOURCE Foley