Foley Launches New CSA Data Monitor Program

News provided by

Foley

10 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foley, a leader in background screening for drivers and DOT compliance, today announced the release of its CSA Monitor program. The program provides fleet managers and leadership daily updates on company Compliance, Safety, and Accountability (CSA) scores and violations, alongside detailed crash, inspection, and violation reports for every driver they employ.

Continue Reading
Foley CSA Monitor summary on a screen
Foley CSA Monitor summary on a screen

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) uses CSA data to evaluate, enforce, and hold trucking companies accountable for their role in safety and compliance. It is based on the seven Behavior Analysis and Safety Improvement Categories (BASICs).

"As businesses scale, their risk profile increases with the number of drivers they employ. Having CSA data at their fingertips helps them effectively evaluate the safety of their fleets and potentially reduce costs related to insurance premiums as well as FMCSA interventions and out-of-service orders," said Foley president and CEO, Joel Sitak.

A 360-degree view into any company's fleet performance is delivered directly to their inbox. Updated CSA violations, audit risk levels, compliance scores, and crash reports empower companies to monitor performance, understand driver behaviors, and manage risk.

"CSA Monitor eliminates the time-consuming task of manually checking multiple federal databases for safety and violation data," said Ketki Vahalia, Foley VP of Product Management. "Safety, Fleet, and HR Managers gain timely access to driver performance, allowing them to enforce best practices and ensure compliance with the latest federal regulations to avoid audits."

By combining modern software and data science with a six-star customer experience, Foley provides advanced analytics to develop initiatives that drive business forward, reduce risk, and reward safe drivers. To learn more about CSA Monitor, visit foleyservices.com/csa-monitor where you can schedule a personal demo.

About Foley Services

For over three decades, Foley has been a trusted partner to companies with fleets of all sizes. Our technologically advanced approach to DOT compliance makes it easier for employers to track critical driver and business data to make informed decisions and proactively reduce risk.

Contact:
Mariah Barr
[email protected]
(716) 293-5009

SOURCE Foley

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.