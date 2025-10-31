Folger Shakespeare Library Names Tamara Turoff Keough as Chief Development Officer

Keough completes the executive team under Folger Director Dr. Farah Karim-Cooper

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folger Shakespeare Library announced the appointment of Tamara Turoff Keough as Chief Development Officer. Working with Director Dr. Farah Karim-Cooper, Keough will create a fundraising strategy that supports the expanded programmatic offerings of the Folger, which added 12,000 square feet of public space to its footprint during renovations that were completed in June 2024. Keough will also begin planning for the Folger's 100th anniversary in 2032.

Tamara Turoff Keough. Photo courtesy Norwood Photography

"Our successes as a cultural organization are driven by the generosity of our donors. Tamara has a stellar track record for cultivating major gifts, sustaining relationships with individuals and organizations, and creating actionable fundraising plans," said Karim-Cooper. "She will be a valued partner and asset to our leadership team. As we outline what the Folger's second century will look like, Tamara will offer a combination of experience and empathy."

Keough was recruited through a search process led by Isaacson, Miller. She brings more than 30 years of fundraising experience to the CDO position at the Folger. Keough currently serves as Director of Development at Ford's Theatre Society, where she has guided a capital campaign to raise $52 million to expand Ford's Theatre's physical campus and programmatic offerings. Prior to taking the role at Ford's, Keough was the Chief Development Officer of UsAgainstAlzheimer's. She has also held development leadership roles at the RAND Corporation and UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

"As someone who has long loved libraries, deeply respects the researcher's journey, and is passionate about performance and education, I am beyond excited to join the Folger Shakespeare Library. I look forward to working with Farah, the Folger team, and the community of supporters to help advance the mission of this amazing, incomparable cultural organization into its second century," Keough said.

The Folger's Development team is responsible for securing $4-5 million in contributed support each year. The team seeks to raise funds in alignment with Karim-Cooper's vision for the Folger as a site where the urgent utility of Shakespeare and the humanities are readily understood and shared. Keough started at the Folger on October 27, 2025.

The Folger Shakespeare Library makes Shakespeare's stories and the world in which he lived accessible. Anchored by the world's largest Shakespeare collection, the Folger is a cultural organization where curiosity and creativity are embraced, and conversation is always encouraged. Visitors to the Folger can choose how they want to experience the arts and humanities, from interactive exhibitions to captivating performances, and from path-breaking research to transformative educational programming. The Folger welcomes everyone to connect in their own way—from communities throughout Washington, DC, to communities across the globe. Learn more at www.folger.edu.

