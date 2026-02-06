Folger Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team for William Shakespeare's "As You Like It"

Envisioned by Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels and directed by Timothy Douglas, Shakespeare's beloved comedy offers a love letter to DC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Folger Theatre today announced the cast and creative team of William Shakespeare's As You Like It, envisioned by Director of Artistic Programs and Artistic Director of Folger Theatre Karen Ann Daniels and directed by Timothy Douglas on stage at the Folger's Elizabethan-style Theatre on Capitol Hill from March 10–April 12, 2026.

Illustration by Yunyi Dai

"In As You Like It, Shakespeare juxtaposes a political space with the 'green' world of the forest of Arden," stated Dr. Farah Karim-Cooper, Director of the Folger Shakespeare Library. "Moving characters from the constraints of the court into the wild allows them to explore new possibilities and adventures freely. Our adaptation, envisioned by Karen Ann as a parable for the beauty and complexity of Washington, DC, creates a pathway for audiences to fully embrace Shakespeare's play in a new, meaningful way as it invites us to imagine ourselves and how we move from one type of space to another."

Timothy Douglas, who previously directed the critically acclaimed Folger Theatre production of Much Ado About Nothing in 2009, returns to lead this production. Douglas is the recipient of the Lloyd Richards Director Award from the National Black Theatre Festival, where he currently serves as an Associate Artist with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Douglas's Signature Theatre production of The Color Purple was honored with the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

"It is with a full heart and restless soul that I eagerly return to the Folger stage, having made my professional directing debut here in 1995 with Richard III, and then followed up by a joyous return with a DC Caribbean community-inspired Much Ado About Nothing," stated Douglas. "It is now my honor and privilege to return to the Elizabethan-style Theatre with rich eyes and poor hands, tasked and entrusted with Karen Ann Daniels' vision toward deepening the engagement, influence, and essentialness of DC's divergent roots and rituals that makes its heart beat and soar."

In Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy, cousins Rosalind and Celia are exiled from a corrupt royal court and into Arden, a forest where the disposed Duke Senior leads a merrymaking crew. Donning disguises as a young man and shepherdess, Rosalind and Celia find respite, adventure, and love in nature. The play's themes of resilience, redemption, and self-determination resonate with the cultural identity of Washington, DC. Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels envisioned the royal court as akin to Washington, DC, in its capacity as the seat of federal power, and the forest of Arden as a reflection of the neighborhoods throughout DC and the people who live, work, love, and create.

As You Like It cast members familiar to Folger theatregoers include Terrance Fleming as Ollie (Hamlet, Reading Room Festival 2025), Manu Kumasi as Orlando (Metamorphoses), Nikkole Salter as Jaques (Julius X), and Sabrina Lynne Sawyer as Celia (A Room in the Castle).

Making their Folger debuts are Tsilala Brock (The Vineyard Playhouse's Twelfth Night) as Rosalind, Joey Collins (Theater J's An Enemy of The People) as Adam, Ahmad Kamal (Shakespeare Theatre Company's Guys and Dolls) as Touchstone, Raven Lorraine (Theater Alliance's Covenant) as Corin, Jefferson A. Russell (Everyman Theatre Resident Company Member: Primary Trust) as Duke Senior and Duke Frederick, and musician John Sygar (Arena Stage's Swept Away) as LeBeau and Amiens.

The creative team includes Tony Thomas (Helen Hayes Award-winning Choreographer for Folger Theatre's Metamorphoses), Kokayi (Composer), Gisela Estrada (Scenic Designer), Celeste Jennings (Costume Designer), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Designer), Miki Vale (Sound Designer and Lyricist), Otis Ramsey-Zöe (Dramaturg), Danica Rodriguez (Casting Director), Jasmine Bhagroo (Assistant Director), Tori Schuchmann (Production Stage Manager), and Jessica Hagy (Assistant Stage Manager).

Folger Theatre's production of As You Like It is on stage at the Folger Shakespeare Library from March 10–April 12, 2026. Accessible performances and related programming will be offered throughout the run of the production and are listed on the show web page. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at www.folger.edu/AYLI or by calling the Folger Box Office at (202) 544-7077.

Reviewing members of the press are invited to attend the Opening Night production of As You Like It on Sunday, March 15, at 7:30pm or any performance after that date. Please reserve tickets through Colleen Kennedy, Senior Communications Manager, by Friday, March 6, via email at [email protected]. The press kit is available at www.folger.edu/ayli-presskit.

CAST

Tsilala Brock (Rosalind)

Folger Theatre: debut. Regional: Barrington Stage: Blues for an Alabama Sky; Cincinnati Playhouse: Satchel Paige & The Kansas City Swing; The Cape Playhouse: Rent; Martha's Vineyard Playhouse: Twelfth Night, Romeo & Juliet; Singapore International Festival of the Arts: Parable of the Sower; Off-Broadway: Parable of the Sower, Suffs; 2nd National Tour: The Book of Mormon. Broadway: Suffs. Television: Mysteries of Laura (NBC), Happyish (Showtime), Broad City (Comedy Central). Film: Brooklyn Love Stories, Canaries, The Singing Telegram. Training: Carnegie Mellon University. www.tsilala.com

Joey Collins (Adam, Silvius)

Folger Theatre: debut; Studio Theatre: The Scenarios, Theater J: An Enemy of the People. Regional: Berkshire Theatre Group: At Home at the Zoo (BTCA award), The Homecoming (BTCA nomination); Berkeley Repertory Theatre: Suddenly Last Summer; PlayMakers Repertory Theatre: Tartuffe; The Old Globe: The Real Thing; also: American Conservatory Theatre; Contemporary American Theater Festival; Cleveland Playhouse; Repertory Theatre of St. Louis; Cincinnati Playhouse; Pittsburgh Public Theater; Merrimack Repertory Theatre; White Heron Theatre Company; Cape Playhouse, Barrington Stage Company. Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Rock 'n' Roll, The Lonesome West. Off-Broadway: Galileo; The Good Soul of Szechwan; 1599; St. Joan of The Stockyards; alice, Alice, ALICE!; Venice Preserv'd; Vieux Carré; Apartment 3A; Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde. Tour: To Kill a Mockingbird, A Celtic Celebration. Film: Chest Candy, There Is a Monster, Bittersweet, Enough is Enough, Modern Man. Television: Kidnapped, Law & Order, All My Children. www.joeycollins.net @mrjoeycollins

Terrance Fleming (Ollie)

Folger Theatre: Hamlet (Reading Room Festival, 2025); Shakespeare Theatre Company: Merry Wives, The Lehman Trilogy, King Lear, Much Ado About Nothing; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Incendiary; Keegan Theatre: Shakespeare in Love; Chesapeake Shakespeare Company: Alice in Wonderland, Dracula, Macbeth, Henry V, Measure for Measure, Her Majesty and Sons, Twelfth Night, Richard lll; Baltimore Shakespeare Factory: Hamlet; Baltimore Center Stage: Dream Girls; ArtsCentric: The Wiz, Aida, Memphis, Little Shop of Horrors. Film: Finding Hero, Very Rare, The Infection, For Sale By Exorcist. Tours: Cahoots Theatre: The Vanishing Elephant. Training: University of Southern Mississippi, BFA. @teeerrance

Ahmad Kamal (Touchstone)

Folger Theatre: debut; Shakespeare Theatre Company: Guys and Dolls, Babbitt, Everybody, Richard III; Arena Stage: Holiday; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Gloria (Helen Hayes nomination: Best Supporting Actor), Kiss; Mosaic Theater Company: The Return, Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in The New World; Signature Theatre: 4,380 Nights; Studio Theatre, Olney Theatre Center. Regional: Northlight Theatre: Selling Kabul; Oklahoma City Repertory Theater: LIFE SUCKS.; Amphibian Stage: Baba, The Handless King. Off-Broadway: The Public: Sumo (Lucille Lortel and Dorian Award nominations: Best Featured Actor). Training: Bristol Old Vic Theatre School: MA in Professional Acting; University of Virginia: BFA in Drama. @king_o_egypt

Manu Kumasi (Orlando)

Folger Theatre: Metamorphoses; La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club: Soulagraphie. Regional: Yale Repertory Theatre: Twelfth Night; Washington National Opera/ Kennedy Center: Lost in The Stars, Darius & Twig; Annapolis Shakespeare Company: Hamlet; Shakespeare Theatre Company: Measure for Measure. Television: EVIL (Paramount+). Yale School of Drama, MFA. @manu.kumasi

Raven Lorraine (Corin, Phebe)

Folger Theatre: debut; Arena Stage: Fremont Ave (world premiere); Theater Alliance: Covenant (Helen Hayes nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actor); Olney Theatre Center/ Roundhouse Theatre: FELA! (Helen Hayes Award: Outstanding Ensemble); Shakespeare Theatre Company: King Lear, Much Ado About Nothing; Kennedy Center TYA: How to Catch a Star; Synetic Theatre: Treasure Island, Hansel & Gretel, Hunchback of Notre Dame. Only Make Believe: Company Member. Regional: American Shakespeare Center: Little Women, King Lear, Comedy of Errors, The Winter's Tale, Sense & Sensibility; Virginia Repertory Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time; TheatreLAB: When Last We Flew; Richmond Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night's Dream. Film: Shanidar. @ravenlorraine

Jefferson A. Russell (Duke Senior, Duke Frederick)

Folger Theatre: The Tempest; Everyman Theatre (Resident Company Member): Primary Trust, Crumbs from the Table of Joy, Jump, The Lion in Winter, Sense and Sensibility, The Skin of Our Teeth, Flyin' West, Pipeline, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Aubergine, The Soul Collector, Gem of the Ocean, others; Chesapeake Shakespeare Company: Joe Turner's Come and Gone; Signature Theatre: Daphne's Dive; American Players Theatre: The Recruiting Officer, Our Country's Good; Olney Theatre: Aubergine; Baltimore Center Stage/Cincinnati Playhouse: Shakespeare in Love; Ford's Theatre: Fences, Ragtime; Round House Theatre: Father Comes Home From The Wars, Two Trains Running; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Clybourne Park; Arena Players: The Meeting, Flyin' West; Rep Stage: Sunset Baby. Regional: Milwaukee Rep: Two Trains Running; Pioneer Theatre Company: Fences; Cincinnati Playhouse: A Christmas Carol, Two Trains Running, Jitney; Marin Theatre Company: Fetch Clay Make Man, The Convert. National Tours: Kennedy Center: Harlem, Color Me Dark. Education: Hampton University, BA, (Sociology/Criminal Justice), George Washington University: MFA, Academy of Classical Acting. Founding member of GALVANIZE, a network for Artists of Color. Former Adjunct Professor: Bowie State University, Towson University.

Nikkole Salter (Jaques)

Folger Theatre: LEAR (Reading Room Festival 2026), Julius X: A Re-envisioning of The Tragedy of Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare, By the Queen (Reading Room Festival 2025); Arena Stage: Stick Fly, We are Gathered; Baltimore Center Stage: The Christians, Mosaic Theatre Company: The Confederates; Round House Theatre Company: Jumping Off Point; Shakespeare theatre Company: Macbeth; Studio Theatre: Jitney. Regional: Berkeley Repertory Theatre; Goodman Theatre, Huntington Theatre Company, Kansas City Repertory, Kirk Douglas Theatre, Luna Stage, Yale Repertory Theatre, etc. Broadway: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts: The Great Society. Off-Broadway: DR2 Theatre: Gloria: A Life; Playwrights Horizons: Inked Baby; Primary Stages/Perry Street Theatre: In the Continuum. Television: The Unit, New Amsterdam, Godfather of Harlem. Film: The Architect, Love and Communication, Last Night, Pride and Glory. Voiceover: Midnight Club: Los Angeles (Rockstar Games). Awards: Helen Hayes, Outer Critics Circle, OBIE, AUDELCO, IRNE, Acclaim. Education: New York University, MFA; Howard University, BFA. nikkolesalter.com

Sabrina Lynne Sawyer (Celia)

Folger Theatre: A Room in the Castle (co-production with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company), The Winter's Tale, A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Room in the Castle (Reading Room Festival, 2023). Studio Theatre: Exception to the Rule; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes; Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Henry IV, Part 2; Imagination Stage: Inside Out and Backwards; Front Porch Arts Collective: Chicken & Biscuits; National tour: National Players (Olney Theatre Center): A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Raisin in the Sun. BA, Acting, University of Southern California. sabrinalynnesawyer.com

John Sygar (LeBeau, Amiens, Musician, and Music Director)

Folger Theatre: debut; Arena Stage: Swept Away; Kennedy Center: Look Both Ways; Capital Repertory Albany: Once; Olney Theatre Center: Beauty and the Beast, A.D.16, Once; Signature Theatre: Light Years; Round House Theatre: Spring Awakening; Monumental Theatre Co.: Head Over Heels. New York: Broadway: Swept Away. Other credits: Only Make Believe (Company Member), songwriter for baseball hat. @jsyg

CREATIVE TEAM



Karen Ann Daniels (Adapter)

Folger Theatre: Director of Artistic Programs at Folger Shakespeare Library and Artistic Director of Folger Theatre: since 2021, Our Verse in Time to Come (Playwright). New York: NYU: Our Verse in Time to Come; Red Bull Theater: How Shakespeare Saved My Life; The Public Theater: Shakespeare: Call and Response (Mobile Unit Summer of Joy), Measure for Measure (Mobile Unit), Black Issues ISSUES "Blaxtravaganza" (Joe's Pub); Drama Desk Special Award for 2021 for Mobile Unit, In Transit: Micha Musica. The Old Globe: The Winter's Tale, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, Skeleton Crew, Native Gardens, Measure for Measure, Much Ado About Nothing, The Ruby in Us (Playwright); Powers New Voices Festival: Dissecting Fortune; Ex Games: Ethel and Eleanora; An Evening with the San Diego Black Artist Collective; The Black Presence Project, Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, The Living Altar, La Visita de Abeuela, La Muerte Descansa en Paz, The Living Room Play. Taproot: Brownie Points (West Coast premiere), Storybook Theater: Lil' Red; Studio East: Carphology, Arabian Nights, Around the World in 80 Hours; Village Theatre: Once on This Island.

Timothy Douglas (Director)

Folger Theatre: Richard III, Much Ado About Nothing; Arena Stage: King Hedley II, Disgraced, Nina Simone: Four Women; Kennedy Center: Long Way Down; Round House Theatre: A Lesson Before Dying, Permanent Collection, Two Trains Running, Father Comes Home From the Wars, Gem of the Ocean, Nine Night; Signature Theatre: Spunk, The Color Purple (Helen Hayes Award/Best Musical), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea; Theatre Alliance: Insurrection, Dontrell Who Kissed the Sea; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: The Last Orbit of Billy Mars. Regional: Actors Theatre of Louisville, American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Boston Lyric Opera, Chicago Opera Theater, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cleveland Playhouse, Denver Center Theatre Company, Guthrie Theater, Mark Taper Forum, Milwaukee Rep, New Orleans Opera, Shakespeare and Company, South Coast Rep, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Utah Shakespeare Festival, and many others. Off-Broadway: Ars Nova, Classic Stage Company. International: Downstage (New Zealand), Great Theatre of China (Shanghai), National Theatre (Norway), NIDA (Australia), Toi Whakaari (New Zealand). www.timothydouglas.org

Tony Thomas (Choreographer)

Folger Theatre: Twelfth Night, Metamorphoses (Helen Hayes Award winner). Berkeley Repertory Theatre/ Mosaic Theatre/ Baltimore Center Stage: Mexodus (Helen Hayes Award nomination); Studio Theatre: PASSOVER, White Noise, Good Bones, People, Places, and Things, FLOW, Love, Love, Love, P.Y.G., Fat Ham, The Colored Museum (Helen Hayes Award nominations); Arena Stage: Tempestuous Elements; Imagination Stage: Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed, Miss Nelson is Missing, P. Nokio, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, The Freshest Snow Whyte; Constellation Theatre Company: AIDA, Mysticism & Music; Joe's Movement Emporium: Out of the Vineyard; Theatre Alliance: Word Becomes Flesh (Helen Hayes Award nomination). Studio Theatre: FLOW; Constellation Theatre Company: The Last 5 Years; Arena Stage: The Freewheelin' Insurgents. National Tour: West Side Story.

Kokayi (Composer)

Folger Theatre: debut; Mosaic Theatre: Young John Lewis. Composer/Artist: Kevin Hart's Laugh at My Pain, Black Beauty, MTV's Rebel Music, CNN Great Big Story, Nickelodeon, BET How I'm Living. Awards: Guggenheim Fellow Composition, Grammy Nominee Best Urban Alternative Song. www.kokayi.com @kokayi

Gisela Estrada (Scenic Designer)

Folger Theatre: Twelfth Night (Associate Scenic Designer); Theater Alliance: Covenant (Helen Hayes Award: Outstanding Scenic Design), FireWork, The Trans-Atlantic Time Traveling Company; Kennedy Center/Theater Alliance: Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks (Associate Scenic Designer); GALA Hispanic Theater: Botiquín de Boleros; Solas Nua: Lie Low; Imagination Stage: Tomas and the Library Lady; Next Stop: Guards At The Taj; Washington Stage Guild: Faithless; Prince George's Community College: Twelfth Night; Portland Playhouse: Passing Strange; A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute: Orlando Paladino. International: Teatro Presidente, El Salvador: Saturday Night Fever, Chicago, Aladdin Ballet, Awaken (Circus). MFA in Scenic Design, University of North Carolina School of the Arts. giselaestrada.com

Celeste Jennings (Costume Designer)

Folger Theatre: debut. The Classical Theatre of Harlem: Memnon, Malvolio; Women's Project & Colt Coeur: Minority; Berkeley Repertory Theatre/ La Jolla Playhouse: Monsters (upcoming); Delaware Resident Ensemble Players: Vanya, Sonia, Masha, and Spike (upcoming); Alley Theatre: Uhuru (upcoming); Huntington Theatre Company: Fun Home; International Theatre Amsterdam: Minor Music at the End of the World; Geffen Playhouse: Furlough's Paradise; The Old Globe: Appropriate. Fellowships: Terrance McNally Fellow with Rattlestick Theatre; Former 2050 Artistic Fellowship at NYTW. @celestejenn_

Minjoo Kim (Lighting Designer)

Folger Theatre: Twelfth Night; Studio Theatre: English, Fat Ham; Signature Theatre: King of the Yees; Olney Theatre Center: Waitress, The Brothers Paranormal; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: The Comeuppance, The Sensational Sea-Minkettes; Round House: Ink, The Great Leap. Regional: Wilma Theater: The Comeuppance; City Theatre Company: American Fast; Pittsburgh Public Theater: The Chief; Kansas City Repertory Theatre: The Royale, Christmas Carol; Bristol Riverside Theatre: Clue; TheatreSquared: Cambodian Rock Band, Violet; Cygnet Theatre: Life Sucks; Diversionary Theatre: One in Two. Off-Broadway: The Bushwick Starr: Demon. International: South Korea: Space Owul, Dongsoong Art Center, Seoul Art Space Mullae; China: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre. Awards: The Royale, selected for the National Exhibit at Prague Quadrennial, 2023. minjoo-design.com

Miki Vale (Sound Designer and Lyricist)

Folger Theatre: The Beatrice Project (Reading Room Festival, 2025). Sound Design: New Village Arts: La Havana Madrid; The Old Globe/Globe for All: Measure for Measure, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare Call and Response; Moxie Theatre: Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members; Coronado Playhouse: Barbecue. Original Music: Oceanside Theatre Company: Manny and the Wise Queens. Original music and cast: The Old Globe: A Midsummer Night's Dream; Original Music, Sound Design, Producer: SoulKiss Theater: 2 Rappers 2 Plays. Founder: SoulKiss Theater. Awards: 2021 San Diego Music Awards Song of the Year, 2017 Bayard Rustin Civil Rights Honoree @mikivalethemc

Otis Ramsey-Zöe (Dramaturg)

Folger Theatre: DC New Play Development (Reading Room Festival, 2025). Regional: Arena Stage, Round House Theatre, Theater Alliance, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Mosaic Theatre, South Coast Repertory, Playwrights' Center, Kennedy Center, National New Play Network, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Sundance Institute, The Classical Theatre of Harlem, Baltimore Center Stage. Posts: David Geffen School of Drama, Carnegie Mellon University, Northeastern University, University of Maryland, American University, Howard University, and banished? productions.

Danica Rodriguez (Casting Director)

Folger Theatre: Twelfth Night, Our Verse in Time to Come; Shakespeare Theatre Company: Uncle Vanya, Kunene & The King, Leopoldstadt, Babbitt, The Comedy of Errors, The Matchbox Magic Flute, Macbeth, The Lehman Trilogy, As You Like It, Macbeth In Stride, Evita, Here There Are Blueberries, King Lear, Jane Anger, Much Ado About Nothing, Red Velvet, Our Town, The Merchant of Venice; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes*, Incendiary; Kennedy Center: The Day You Begin. Regional: JAG Productions: Next to Normal; The Civilians: El Condor Magico, and others. New York: Off-Broadway: The Public Theater: cullud wattah*, Romeo y Julieta, Soft Power, for colored girls…, Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare in the Park), Mojada, Ain't No Mo'*. Awards: Theatre Communications Group 2021 Rising Leader of Color. Founding Trainer with Broadway for Racial Justice Casting Directive. BA in Film & Media Studies, Dartmouth College. DanicaRodriguez.com @danicarodriguezcasting | *world premiere

Jasmine Bhagroo (Assistant Director)

Folger Theatre: debut; Mosaic Theater: loving u is complicated; Young Playwrights' Theatre: Silence is Violence; Rorschach Theatre: Klecksography 2024. Regional: Hangar Theatre: The Realness; Billie Holliday Theatre: Caribbean Calling: Roots & Resurgence. Broadway: The 24 Hour Plays. Off-Broadway: The Last Bastion: Alex Harsley (New York Theatre Workshop), 24 Hour Plays Nationals (Classic Stage Company). 2024-25 Black Theatre Coalition Artistic Director Fellow at New York Theatre Workshop and Octopus Theatricals. Film: Foundations, American Idol: a Visual Poem, Seawall, 21st Century Innovators. jasmineamitchell.com @jasminebhagroo

Tori Schuchmann (Production Stage Manager)

Folger Theatre: The Beatrice Project (Reading Room Festival, 2025), Romeo and Juliet, Rap Monologues (Reading Room Festival, 2024). Round House Theatre: Rules for Living, Nothing Up My Sleeve (Workshop); Constellation Theatre Company: Head Over Heels, Orlando, The School for Lies, Once on This Island; Imagination Stage: Balloonacy, Mother Goose, Paper Dreams, Inside Out and Backwards; Drunk Shakespeare: Drunk Dracula; Theater J: Tiny Lights; IN Series Opera: The Return of Ulysses; University of Maryland: Dance²; Arts on the Horizon: The Laundromat Show. Production Manager of Andy's Summer Playhouse in New Hampshire and the Senior Project Manager for ViDCo (Virtual Design Collective). Torischuchmann.com

ABOUT FOLGER SHAKESPEARE LIBRARY AND FOLGER THEATRE

About Folger Shakespeare Library

The Folger Shakespeare Library showcases the utility of Shakespeare and the humanities in cultivating healthy civic life. Anchored by the world's largest Shakespeare collection, the Folger is also home to a world-renowned collection of books, manuscripts, and prints from the 1500s to the early 1700s. Visitors to the Folger can choose how they want to experience the arts and humanities, from interactive exhibitions to captivating performances, and from pathbreaking research to transformative educational programming. The Folger fosters curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking and welcomes visitors from Washington, DC and from across the globe. Learn more at folger.edu.

The award-winning Folger Theatre in our nation's capital bridges the arts and humanities through transformational performances and programming that speak inclusively to the human experience. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels, Folger Theatre continues its legacy through exciting interpretations and adaptations of Shakespeare and expands the classical canon through cultivating today's artists and commissioning new work that is in dialogue with the concerns and issues of our time. Folger Theatre thrives both on its historical stage and in the community, engaging audiences wherever they happen to be. For more on Folger Theatre, please visit www.folger.edu/theatre.

