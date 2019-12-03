Folgers® Mornings Get a Laugh-Out-Loud Makeover in a Highly Caffeinated and Highly Crafted New Ad Campaign from Publicis Groupe

The campaign features three broadcast commercials, online video, digital banners, social and digital radio. The campaign is from Publicis Groupe's Power of One solution, PSOne, a bespoke agency for The J.M. Smucker Company.

Quotes:

"Over the last year we have been on a journey to transform our brands creatively and we now have proof points in this new creative work for Folgers® Coffee," stated Liz Mayer, Consumer Engagement & Omnichannel Customer Marketing Lead, The J.M. Smucker Company. "We needed to reinvigorate what is ownable to the brand's DNA, yet do it in a modern, relatable way and the new campaign delivers just that."

"For Folgers® Coffee, our objective for the creative was to shift our storytelling from traditions of the past to modern relatable mornings," commented Tina Meyer-Hawkes, Vice President of Marketing on Coffee, The J.M. Smucker Company. "So, we wanted to celebrate the quality of the coffee in a truly breakthrough way. PSOne created outstanding storylines to propel the brand forward!"

"Folgers® Coffee is beloved by most, and we want to make sure it's relevant to even more coffee lovers," commented Andy Bird, Chief Creative Officer, PSOne. "In order to reinvigorate the brand, we needed to do more than just modernize an existing asset like the famous jingle -- we had to create new, more relevant one. And so, the Folgers Choir was created. It's a new brand icon capable of narrating the most unexpected morning. This campaign is set out to be ridiculous, hilarious and wonderfully nostalgic at the same time. I hope we succeeded."

"When you think about The Best Part of Wakin' Up it's nothing like what it was in the 80s," stated Erica Roberts, Executive Creative Director, PSOne. "Very few of us can relate to images of someone sitting at the edge of a bed, stretching their arms as a rooster crows. Mornings today are nonstop, multi-tasking chaos. And in order to make this legacy brand relevant again, we needed to tap into that truth. We searched for the perfect morning moments, ones that pushed right to the edge of plausibility and that's where we found the humor. Well, there and in our red satin-clad Choir. I'm just so proud of the team for breathing humor into a brand and the part of our everyday that deserve it most."

Folgers® Campaign Overview:

The campaign is a very relatable nod to the million ways mornings can go wrong, from unexpected houseguests and nightmarish carpools, to holiday morning mishaps. The great taste of Folgers® Coffee helps you smile in the face of morning adversity, no matter what those first few hours throw at you. This fun body of work trades in soothing morning bliss, for a much more realistic, chaotic and hilariously empathetic take on the start to the day. Starring in this fresh, new campaign is the new Folgers Choir, an ensemble of seven men and women who show up in the midst of difficult mornings to help alleviate morning tension with a smile and a steaming hot cup of Folgers® Coffee. The Choir is the embodiment of the new brand feel, from their flashy all-red attire and cheery dispositions, to their refreshingly candid jingles, each of which is set to an updated version of the classic The Best Part of Wakin' Up Folgers® Coffee jingle.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC, which is used under license.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group's operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals. www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Creative Credits

Client: The J.M. Smucker Company Brand: Folgers® Coffee



Campaign Title: The Folgers® Harmonizers Agency: PSOne Agency Location: New York



Chief Creative Officer: Andy Bird Executive Creative Director: Erica Roberts Assoc. Creative Director/Copy: Kelly Mahon Assoc. Creative Director/Art: Kelly Saucier



Director of Integrated Production: Jenny Read Executive Producer: Lauren Schneidmuller Associate Producer Kathryn Lemke



Director of Business Affairs: Robin Oksenhendler Business Manager: Deanna Gattie



Group Account Director: Yuri Lee VP, Account Director: Tabatha Roman Account Executive: Nia Bolling



Strategy Director Jennifer Baldwin Strategist Jessica Neira



Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks Director: Andreas Nilsson Partner / Managing Director: Shawn Lacy Executive Producer: Holly Vega UPM: Jay Veal Head of Production: Mercedes Allen-Sarria, Rachel Glaub Director of Photography: Larkin Seiple Production Designer: Alexis Ross



Editorial Company: MackCut Editorial Editor: Ryan Steele Assistant Editor: Devon Flint Executive Producer: Gina Pagano



Music House: Pulse Music Composer: Charles Humenry Executive Producer: Dan Kuby Producer: Miranda Grieco



Audio Post Production Company: Super Exploder Senior Sound Designer/Mixer: Jody Nazzaro



VFX Company: The Mill NY Producer: Alliah Mourad Creative Director: Nathan Kane Colorist: Fergus McCall CG Artist: Cedric Mernard 2D Artists: Dhruv Shankar, Nasser Mandavi, Roger Cerqua,

Yongjae Lee, Anton Anderson, Alexis Jo,

Andrew Emmerson, James Cudahy, Blake Druery

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company

Related Links

http://www.jmsmucker.com

