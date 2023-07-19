Foliar Spray Market to grow by USD 2,387.73 million from 2022 to 2027 | Agronutrition, Aries Agro Ltd., Cippy Bio International, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

19 Jul, 2023, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The foliar spray market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,387.73 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.38%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Agronutrition, Aries Agro Ltd., Cippy Bio International, Compass Minerals International Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Gardening Know How, Grupa Azoty, Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Murugappa Group, Nutrien Ltd., Prabhat Fertilizer and Chemical Works, Sichuan Shucan Chemical Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, Tribodyn GmbH, UAB Bioenergy LT, Wuhan Lvyin Chemical Co. Ltd., and Yara International ASA.
Foliar Spray Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Agronutrition, Aries Agro Ltd., Cippy Bio International, Compass Minerals International Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Gardening Know How, Grupa Azoty, Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Murugappa Group, Nutrien Ltd., Prabhat Fertilizer and Chemical Works, Sichuan Shucan Chemical Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, Tribodyn GmbH, UAB Bioenergy LT, Wuhan Lvyin Chemical Co. Ltd., and Yara International ASA, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application (Horticultural crops, Field crops, and Others), Type (Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
Foliar spray market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Key Foliar Spray Market Driver- The increasing efficiency of foliar spray products is a major factor driving market growth. Foliar sprays offer a precise and efficient method of applying micronutrients to plants, minimizing wastage. This technique involves directly applying liquid fertilizer to the leaves of plants, ensuring uniform nutrient distribution and promoting higher crop quality. The primary goal of foliar sprays is to provide plants with the necessary nutrients through the leaves while avoiding soil toxification caused by excessive fertilizer application. The simplicity of application, even nutrient distribution, and increased agricultural output are key advantages of foliar sprays, driving their demand in the lawns and gardens segment. As a result, the growing popularity of foliar sprays is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Foliar Spray Market Trend- The growing market for fruits and vegetables is an emerging trend supporting the market growth. The global consumption of fruits and vegetables has witnessed a significant increase in recent years, primarily driven by the growing vegetarian and vegan population worldwide. Additionally, there is a growing awareness among consumers about the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle habits, including the consumption of more fruits and vegetables. The role of diet in promoting health and preventing diseases is well recognized, leading individuals to prioritize the inclusion of fruits and vegetables in their meals. Local grocery stores and supermarkets now offer a wider variety of fruits and vegetables, catering to the rising demand. The high nutritional value of fruits and vegetables further contributes to their increased popularity. As the global demand for fruits and vegetables continues to grow, there will be a corresponding increase in the demand for fertilizers, particularly liquid fertilizers. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Major Foliar Spray Market Challenge- The stringent regulations on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers are major challenges hindering market growth. The handling of liquid fertilizers involves a risk of spillage, necessitating proper disposal of spilled fertilizers that do not meet regulations. Disposing of them correctly by dissolving them in appropriate media or rendering them inert is crucial to avoid potential health and environmental hazards. Among the various chemicals used in the explosive manufacturing industry, ammonium nitrate poses a significant challenge due to its high-volume usage and potential to facilitate combustion. Its nitrogen content further increases its hazardous nature, making careful handling essential. To prevent incidents such as fire accidents and explosions, strict regulations for the handling, storage, and transportation of solid ammonium nitrate have been established by regulatory authorities. Manufacturers and suppliers are required to adhere to these regulations. The presence of such stringent policies and regulations can pose challenges for the adoption of liquid fertilizers, potentially impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Foliar Spray Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the foliar spray market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the foliar spray market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the foliar spray market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of foliar spray market vendors
|
Foliar Spray Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,387.73 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.93
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Spain, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agronutrition, Aries Agro Ltd., Cippy Bio International, Compass Minerals International Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Gardening Know How, Grupa Azoty, Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Murugappa Group, Nutrien Ltd., Prabhat Fertilizer and Chemical Works, Sichuan Shucan Chemical Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, Tribodyn GmbH, UAB Bioenergy LT, Wuhan Lvyin Chemical Co. Ltd., and Yara International ASA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
