Foliar Spray Market worth $9.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foliar Spray Market will grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2023 to USD 9.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Foliar spray is becoming increasingly popular in the agricultural industry due to its numerous advantages over traditional soil-based fertilization methods. One of the main drivers of the foliar spray market growth is the increasing demand for food due to the rising global population. The foliar spray technique is a highly effective way to increase crop yields, as it allows for the precise application of nutrients and pesticides directly to the plant's leaves. In addition to its effectiveness, foliar spray is also more environmentally friendly than traditional soil-based fertilization methods. Because it allows for more precise application of nutrients and pesticides, there is less waste and runoff, which reduces the risk of pollution and environmental damage.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147891879

Browse in-depth TOC on "Foliar Spray Market"

270 – Tables

58 – Figures

245 – Pages

The Micronutrients foliar sprays segment is driving the market due to advancements in agriculture industry

The foliar spray of micronutrients either as individual, specific compounds or in combination with other micronutrients is widely employed. A foliar treatment is more efficient than a soil application at improving plant internal processes, cell homeostasis, water relations, productivity under abiotic challenges and it provides nutrients directly to the leaves where they are easily absorbed. Consumers are increasingly demanding high-quality and nutritious crops, which has led to a rise in the use of foliar sprays. These sprays help in improving the quality of the crops by providing essential micronutrients. Farmers are becoming more aware of the importance of micronutrients for plant growth and are using foliar sprays to provide these nutrients to their crops. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop advanced foliar spray formulations that provide better nutrient uptake and absorption by plants. These advancements are driving the growth of the market.

The liquid foliar sprays segment is driving the market in the foliar spray in 2023

Liquid foliar sprays are typically made up of a mixture of water and nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, along with micronutrients like iron, manganese, and zinc. These nutrients are dissolved in water and sprayed directly onto the leaves of plants, where they are absorbed and utilized by the plant. They provide plants with a quick boost of nutrients when they are needed most, such as during periods of rapid growth or when plants are experiencing stress. Liquid foliar sprays are also beneficial because they bypass soil-related issues that may limit nutrient uptake in the plant's roots. Additionally, liquid foliar sprays improve the overall health of plants by providing them with a more balanced and complete nutrient profile. Liquid foliar sprays are a valuable tool for growers and gardeners looking to support the growth and health of their plants. By providing a quick and easy way to deliver nutrients directly to the leaves of plants, liquid foliar sprays help plants to thrive and reach their full potential.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=147891879

North America region is witnessing the growth in the foliar spray market due to increasing demand for high-value crops

The demand for high-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants is increasing in North America, which has led to the adoption of advanced farming techniques such as foliar spraying. Foliar sprays help improve the yield and quality of these crops, leading to higher profits for farmers. As more farmers learn about the benefits of foliar spraying, the demand for these products is increasing. Foliar sprays help improve crop health, increase yields, and reduce the need for other inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides. As a result, more farmers are adopting foliar spraying as part of their overall crop management strategy. Precision agriculture is an approach to farming that uses technology such as GPS and sensors to optimize crop production. Foliar spraying is an important part of precision agriculture, as it allows farmers to target specific areas of their fields with the nutrients or pesticides they need. As precision agriculture becomes more widespread, the demand for foliar sprays is increasing. Overall, the foliar spray market in North America is growing due to the increasing demand for high-value crops, the adoption of precision agriculture practices, the development of innovative formulations, the increasing demand for organic food, and favorable government policies.

The key players in the foliar spray market include Eurochem Group (Switzerland), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Yara (Norway), Israel Chemical Limited (Israel), Coromandel International Limited (India) and The Mosaic Company (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=147891879

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Type (Zinc, Boron, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, and Copper), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Form (Chelated and Non-Chelated micronutrients), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Agricultural Microbials Market by Function (Soil Amendment and Crop Protection), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Type, Mode of Application, Formulation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market by Type (Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulfate, and Calcium Ammonium Nitrate), Form (Liquid and Dry), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/foliar-spray-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/foliar-spray.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets