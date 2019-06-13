Folio Financial a Finalist for Investment News 2019 Innovation Award for Digital Wealth Platform and How It Transforms Online Investing for Advisors and Their Clients

MCLEAN, Va., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folio Financial announced today that it was a finalist for the Investment News 2019 Innovation Award for its Digital Wealth Platform (DWP), in the first year the award has been given to firms. This award recognizes firms that demonstrate original approaches to the opportunities and challenges facing the financial advice profession, as well as innovations that improve how financial advisors take care of their clients, run their businesses and improve client outcomes.

DWP is a next-generation platform offering the essential building blocks for financial advisors to deliver intelligent and personalized digital investment experiences to all types of investors, at a lower cost. DWP provides a unified solution to manage and extend a firm's digital wealth management strategy. Whether a firm's growth strategy includes a standalone robo advisor to reach a broader range of retail investors or an infusion of digital automation to improve advisor productivity, with DWP, firms can:

Maintain Complete Ownership of the Client Relationship – No more outsourcing digital advice business to third-party robo providers. DWP puts total ownership of the client relationship back into the firm's hands.

– No more outsourcing digital advice business to third-party robo providers. DWP puts total ownership of the client relationship back into the firm's hands. Deliver Personalized, Automated Investment Advice – Fully automate the creation and management of custom-tailored, diversified portfolios developed from the ground up to support client goals—allowing firms to deliver greater levels of personalization throughout every step of the investment journey.

– Fully automate the creation and management of custom-tailored, diversified portfolios developed from the ground up to support client goals—allowing firms to deliver greater levels of personalization throughout every step of the investment journey. Ensure Consistency of Advice Across Channels – DWP is fueled by each firm's unique advice methodology, investment strategies, capital market assumptions and preferred investment products to ensure consistency of advice across channels.

– DWP is fueled by each firm's unique advice methodology, investment strategies, capital market assumptions and preferred investment products to ensure consistency of advice across channels. Manage Multiple, Complex Investment Programs from One Solution – Fully automate the creation and management of desired investment strategies—from model-based portfolios and managed ETF and/or fund programs to more personalized multi-manager strategies or bespoke, equity-based portfolio creation.

– Fully automate the creation and management of desired investment strategies—from model-based portfolios and managed ETF and/or fund programs to more personalized multi-manager strategies or bespoke, equity-based portfolio creation. Streamline Operations – Complete automation of key touchpoints and operational tasks. From real-time, paperless onboarding, secure money movement and automated portfolio management to streamlined workflows, branded client communications and more, all designed to create a seamless, digital investment experience.

"We are honored that Investment News recognized Folio's innovation, as well as the many ways our Digital Wealth Platform helps advisors serve their clients and grow their business," said David Hagen, Folio's Vice President of Digital Wealth. "DWP is a continuation of Folio's long history of delivering cutting-edge and scalable brokerage and custody technology to RIAs. Folio was one of the first to offer advisors completely paperless, streamlined account opening, bank-link creation and funding – and to also provide advisors with online trade confirmations, statements, performance reporting, tax documents and proxy voting services."

Modular in design, DWP is available as a white-labeled, customizable solution or through a robust suite of APIs that offer advisors complete control of the client experience.

About Folio Financial:

Folio Financial is an innovative market leader that owns and operates a unique self-clearing broker-dealer and FinTech company. Among its activities, Folio develops and supports digital-first investment platforms for advisors and enterprises, fully integrated with its subsidiary's brokerage, clearing and custody solutions. Folio utilizes technology to fulfill its mission while embracing diversification and low cost as core principles, along with consistent investing, tax efficiency and personalization. Its key business segments currently are RIAs, asset and wealth managers, TAMPs, other broker-dealers and financial institutions such as banks and credit unions, as well as other FinTech firms, including robo advisors. Folio's businesses include Folio Institutional, focused on providing innovative solutions for RIAs and enterprises; VIA Folio, an end-to-end investing platform for private investments available to both institutional and retail investors; First Affirmative Financial Network, the leading advisor network serving the responsible investment community; The SRI Conference and Community, the nation's premier conference on impact investing; and Folio Investing and Folio First for self-directed retail investors.

