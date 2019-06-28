Folio Financial Wins Excellence in Finance - Companies Award from FiNext

MCLEAN, Va., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folio Financial announced today that it has been chosen for FiNext's Excellence in Finance – Companies award for its Digital Wealth Platform. This award recognizes firms that demonstrate the following characteristics: spirit of innovation, overall reach, industry impact, future readiness, and market demand.

Launched in December 2018, Folio's latest offering, Digital Wealth Platform (DWP), is a next-generation automated digital advice platform that enables financial institutions and advisors to deliver intelligent and personalized digital investment experiences to accounts of all sizes and sophistication, at a lower cost. DWP differs from its competitors in these game-changing ways:

Uses a modular design – DWP is available as a white-labeled, customizable solution or through a robust suite of APIs that offer complete control of the experience.

– DWP is available as a white-labeled, customizable solution or through a robust suite of APIs that offer complete control of the experience. Engineered for competitive advantage – Unlike other digital investing platform providers, Folio engineered DWP so that it can be fueled by each firm's unique advice methodology, investment strategies, capital market assumptions, and preferred investment products. This ensures consistency of advice across channels and gives the client a competitive distinction.

– Unlike other digital investing platform providers, Folio engineered DWP so that it can be fueled by each firm's unique advice methodology, investment strategies, capital market assumptions, and preferred investment products. This ensures consistency of advice across channels and gives the client a competitive distinction. Delivers personalized investment solutions – Unlike other automated investing platforms that offer a one-size-fits-all solution, DWP lets users create and manage completely customized investment solutions that meet a customer's individual needs.

With Folio's advanced API-based technology, advisors and enterprises of any size can deliver a cost-efficient, yet truly bespoke investment experience to retail investors, providing them with a distinct competitive advantage. Here are some additional aspects of Folio's functionality to highlight why FiNext chose the company for the award:

Unrivaled investment flexibility —Folio's platform offers stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, REITs, and alternative investments.

—Folio's platform offers stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, REITs, and alternative investments. Turbocharged model management —Clients can create and manage their own models, license third-party models, or use proprietary Ready-to-Go ™ Folios (RTGs), in any combination.

—Clients can create and manage their own models, license third-party models, or use proprietary Ready-to-Go Folios (RTGs), in any combination. Streamlined account management —Clients can automate time-consuming tasks, like account opening, funding, rebalancing, billing, and reporting in a truly end-to-end paperless process.

—Clients can automate time-consuming tasks, like account opening, funding, rebalancing, billing, and reporting in a truly end-to-end paperless process. Enhanced trading capabilities —Folio offers the ability to set account-level exclusions for individual securities, sectors, or specific industries while maintaining efficiency and scalability.

—Folio offers the ability to set account-level exclusions for individual securities, sectors, or specific industries while maintaining efficiency and scalability. Reduced trading costs —Window-trading technology lets clients trade free of ticket charges.

—Window-trading technology lets clients trade free of ticket charges. Automated tax management tools —Clients can select from 10 automated tax-lot-relief strategies designed to support a wide range of end users' financial needs. They can also easily model tax gains or losses using our patented Tax Football ™ .

—Clients can select from 10 automated tax-lot-relief strategies designed to support a wide range of end users' financial needs. They can also easily model tax gains or losses using our patented Tax Football . Alternative investments and private securities —Folio make investing in private and alternative securities accessible to a wide range of clients, allowing them to invest in innovative businesses' stable yield offerings, real estate securities, and much more.

—Folio make investing in private and alternative securities accessible to a wide range of clients, allowing them to invest in innovative businesses' stable yield offerings, real estate securities, and much more. Values-based investing—Offering sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investment options allows advisors to provide a more personalized experience for end users.

"We are honored that FiNext recognized Folio's innovation," said Greg Vigrass, President of Folio Institutional. "Folio has a long history of delivering cutting-edge and scalable brokerage and custody technology to RIAs and enterprises. For example, Folio was one of the first to offer advisors completely paperless, streamlined account opening, bank-link creation and funding – and to also provide advisors with online trade confirmations, statements, performance reporting, tax documents and proxy voting services."

The award will be conferred upon Folio at the FiNext Conference on August 29-30, 2019 in Orlando. Folio previously won Wealthmanagement.com's 2018 Industry Award in the Custodians: Technology category, and was a finalist for the Investment News 2019 Innovation Award for DWP.

For more information on Folio's products and services or to set up a demo, contact Folio Financial.

About Folio Financial:

Folio Financial is an innovative market leader that owns and operates a unique self-clearing broker-dealer and FinTech company. Among its activities, Folio develops and supports digital-first investment platforms for advisors and enterprises, fully integrated with its subsidiary's brokerage, clearing and custody solutions. Folio utilizes technology to fulfill its mission while embracing diversification and low cost as core principles, along with consistent investing, tax efficiency and personalization. Its key business segments currently are RIAs, asset and wealth managers, TAMPs, other broker-dealers and financial institutions such as banks and credit unions, as well as other FinTech firms, including robo advisors. Folio's businesses include Folio Institutional, focused on providing innovative solutions for RIAs and enterprises; VIA Folio, an end-to-end investing platform for private investments available to both institutional and retail investors; First Affirmative Financial Network, the leading advisor network serving the responsible investment community; The SRI Conference and Community, the nation's premier conference on impact investing; and Folio Investing and Folio First for self-directed retail investors.

