FolioBeyond and S-Network Launch New Fixed Income Index Model on SMArtX

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FolioBeyond and S-Network Global Indexes have partnered on a new Fixed Income index that is now available for direct investment on the Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) of SMArtX Advisory Solutions.

The S-Network FolioBeyond Optimized Fixed Income Index is comprised of best-of-breed Fixed Income Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") representing 23 discrete sub-sectors spanning most liquid Fixed Income market sectors further defined by credit risk and duration. The Index provides a dynamically adjusted ETF portfolio that enhances returns in comparison to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ("AGG").

"We are excited to launch our advanced factor-based approach to Fixed Income portfolio management on SMArtX utilizing ETFs," said Yung Lim, CEO at FolioBeyond. "By using a proprietary optimization approach that captures the major drivers of Fixed Income risk and return attributes, we are able to offer a superior automated asset allocation solution that has not been available to Fixed Income investors until now. The strategy aims to deliver asset allocation alpha systematically by dynamically rebalancing the portfolio based on changing value and risk relationships."

"We believe the sophistication and scalability of this strategy offers a competitive edge over current Fixed Income direct index offerings," said Joseph LaCorte, CEO of S-Network.

S-Network currently offers 22 direct index strategies, covering a wide range of investment strategies including benchmark, thematic, smart beta and socially responsible indexes on the SMArtX platform. This latest addition is the first index in the lineup that provides exposure to Fixed Income ETFs.

About FolioBeyond

FolioBeyond employs a disciplined approach utilizing sophisticated algorithms to create optimal portfolios for core Equity and Fixed Income strategies, as well as more tactical Equity and customized Fixed Income portfolio allocations. We emphasize Factor-based and Volatility-weighted methodologies for Equities and a comprehensive Factor-based optimization model for Fixed Income. For more information, visit www.foliobeyond.com.

About S-Network Global Indexes

S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. is a publisher and developer of proprietary and custom indexes. Founded in 2006, S-Network publishes over 300 indexes, which serve as the underlying portfolios for financial products with over USD 7 billion in assets under management. S-Network is dedicated to developing indexes that define, isolate and measure the performance of discrete segments of the new global economy on a rules-based, transparent basis. For more information, visit www.snetworkglobalindexes.com

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SS&C Advent's integrated unified managed account solution. (www.smartxadvisory.com)

Media Contact:

James Viceconte

212.299.5526

230958@email4pr.com

SOURCE FolioBeyond, LLC