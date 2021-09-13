Folio.ink Launches a New Platform to Simplify Photo Sharing

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Folio.ink allows users to upload images and automatically creates a polished photo gallery housed in a shareable URL—all without a login. There is no sign-in or membership required to use the free platform.

"Folio.ink is a straightforward, elegant, design-based solution to a common problem, with tremendous potential," says Michael Connors, founder of Folio.ink. "Think of it as a micro portfolio platform."

Folio.ink home screen Folio.ink interface

Connors also founded the photo website MorgueFile.com, which allows users to share and download free stock photos. He's an advertising industry veteran of 25 years—he built Folio.ink to help him send images assets to his coworkers, and soon realized the many uses for a simplified photo sharing platform.

Folio.ink is optimal for users who want to share photos quickly with anyone without needing both parties to register on the same sharing platform or involve their existing social media accounts. The account-free approach makes sharing photos with clients or family members easy. All files uploaded can only be viewed and accessed with the URL for that specific album.

To use Folio.ink, users open the website on their desktop or mobile devices, drag or tap and upload their images. Folio.ink then creates a presentation deck with a unique url that can be easily shared. The whole process takes 1 click. Users are also given the option to rearrange the image order, delete images and share the presentation by email or text. A special url is provided to return to the gallery to edit at another time. The gallery expires after 90 days and is limited to 50 images.

About Folio.ink

Folio.ink was created in September 2021 by Michael Connors in Princeton NJ. Folio.ink was created to be a fast, efficient way to upload and share a collection of images and gifs in a polished presentation. Folio.ink is available for use now.

