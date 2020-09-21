Folios™ Cheese Wraps Launches a New Website with a Major New Feature: The Destini Store Locator

DARIEN, Conn., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Folios™ Cheese Wraps, the original 100% all-natural cheese wrap, announces the launch of their new website and real-time store finder tool, the Destini™ Store Locator. Explore the new website www.cheesefolios.com, which will feature integrated social media content, delicious chef & fan-generated recipes, exciting contests, and a Destini™ Store Finder.

As Folios™ Cheese Wraps continue to grow in popularity among the Keto, Low Carb, Health Conscious Communities and beyond, the launch of their new website is focused on helping fans find and enjoy Folios™ using the Destini™ store locator. Destini™ is a fully integrated, automated real-time product locator that makes it easy to find out which retailers near you are carrying Folios™ Cheese Wraps.

"After months of hard work & dedication, Folios™ Cheese Wraps is delighted to officially announce the launch of our new and improved website," says Valerie Liu, Marketing Manager of Folios™ Cheese Wraps. "Our goal is to foster community for our growing consumer base. On the new website, Folios™ Cheese Wrap lovers can get recipes, explore how others are using Folios, and find Folios retailers near them. The new website is easier to navigate, and is more interactive and community focused," says Ms. Liu "The advanced Destini™ Store Locator feature will assist consumers in finding Folios™ Cheese Wraps, which continue to be in high demand."

Vote for us for "Best GF tortilla/wrap" in the Gluten Free Awards!

Folios™ Cheese Wraps is an innovative, low-carb wrap solution. Folios were the first cheese wrap on the market, and its keto-friendly stamp of approval made it the #1 cheese wrap nationwide. Folios™ Cheese Wraps are naturally lactose and gluten-free, made without wheat, starch, fillers or added sugar, with only 1g carbs per serving. Folios™ are available in three flavors: Jarlsberg®, Parmesan, and Cheddar.

Incredibly delicious and versatile, Folios™ Cheese Wraps are fast becoming a staple in the kitchens of the keto, gluten-free, allergy-restricted and low-carb diet communities. Folios™ Cheese Wraps can also be crisped to make a savory taco shell, cheese bowl, pizza or chips, or melted as a portion-controlled cheesy addition to burritos, enchiladas, or omelets.

Folios™ Cheese Wraps are available online and in stores across the US at retailers nationwide in a 4-count pack SRP: $5.99.

To learn more about Folios™ Cheese Wraps get recipe inspiration, visit the website at www.cheesefolios.com or become a part of the Folios community on Instagram (@FoliosCheeseWraps), Twitter (@FoliosCheeseWraps), and Facebook (@FoliosCheeseWraps). Share your favorite Folios™ Cheese Wraps recipes on social media and use #ItsAWrap #FoliosCheeseWraps for a chance to be featured on our Instagram page.

About Folios Cheese Wraps:

Folios™ Cheese Wraps, became a viral sensation as the first and only 100% All-Natural Cheese Wrap and is part of the Lotito Foods family. Folios™ are the winner of the Delish's "America's Most Delish Keto Favorites" and Prevention Magazine's "Healthy Food Awards." To learn about Folios™, discover recipes, or find out where to purchase, visit: http://lotitofoods.com/folios/ . For more information, hi-res images, product samples or interviews, contact Stacey Bender:

