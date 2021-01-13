Foliot Furniture Names Francis Arseneault Chief Executive Officer

ST-JEROME, QC, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Foliot Furniture, a leader in the design and manufacture of quality furnishings for the hospitality and educational housing communities, today announced the appointment of Francis Arseneault as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Arseneault brings to the company over 20 years' experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, both in North America and internationally. The new CEO will assume his functions from Foliot Furniture's head office, based in Saint-Jerome, Canada.

Prior to joining Foliot Furniture, M. Arseneault served as President of Hefty® Waste Storage, business unit of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ: RCP) in the greater Chicago area.

Before his role with Hefty, Mr. Arseneault held positions of increasing responsibility at RCP, including time as President of the Presto Products brand and VP/General Manager – International and Business Unit Manager - Canada. In these positions, he led the sales, marketing, finance, operations, and distribution functions of multiple brands in Canada, the US and more than 90 countries.

"Beyond his impressive professional background, it is above all Francis's values and energy that have convinced me that he is the best person to guide the company towards the next stages of its growth," said Daniel Foliot, board member, founder and newly retired CEO of Foliot Furniture.

"It is a pleasure and an honor to have been asked to join Foliot Furniture. This company is not only impressive because of the quality of its products and services, but also because of its unique culture where people are at the center of the organization's success." said Mr. Arseneault. " At Foliot, we feel that safety, teamwork, passion and customer focus are embraced by everyone."

" I certainly intend to uphold Mr. Foliot's vision of further developing the company by leveraging our talented employees to ensure the achievement of our ambitious growth plans in the coming years."

" Among the top priorities, our digital transformation, innovation and the conquest of new growth markets are particularly important to me. Having led similar initiatives in the past, I look forward to seeing how much Team Foliot can accomplish."

About Foliot Furniture

Foliot Furniture is dedicated to providing quality furnishings for the hospitality industry and educational housing communities. With 30 years of manufacturing experience and having delivered more than 1 million rooms in hotels, resorts, universities, and colleges throughout North America, these achievements speak volumes about Foliot's credibility and capabilities.



Foliot's experienced team of woodworking and machinery experts is composed of some the industry's most knowledgeable furniture specialists. We are committed to producing furniture using innovative technologies, and distinctive aesthetics without compromising the strength, the durability and the security needed to endure the demands of the current environment.



SOURCE Foliot Furniture