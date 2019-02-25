Folium Biosciences Acquires Amsterdam's Leading Cannabinoid Extraction & Technology Company

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folium Biosciences has successfully acquired FeyeCon Development and Implementation, BV and FeyeCon, BV ("FeyeCon"). FeyeCon has owned a cannabis license for nearly 20 years and fabricates and designs large scale equipment specializing in supercritical CO2 extraction.

As a world-class cannabinoid IP technology leader, FeyeCon was tasked with outfitting extraction and purification equipment at Folium Biosciences' 110K sq. ft. FDA registered facility in Pueblo West. Five SFE CO2 extraction skids with an 800K lb. biomass monthly capacity will be deployed this spring, along with other state-of-the-art equipment.

FeyeCon's GMP, GPP, API and pharmaceutical manufacturing licensed facilities come equipped with certified and licensed cleanrooms, science laboratories, and a full manufacturing and fabrication center.

"We have acquired vested pharmaceutical R&D licenses as well as Active Ingredient licenses, and a comprehensive IP portfolio that includes over 150 patents," said CEO Kashif Shan. "This acquisition helps speed along our pharmaceutical division and Rx joint ventures in the active ingredient and new product development space," said Shan.

FeyeCon's CEO, Geert Woerlee, PhD, will transition to become Folium Biosciences' CTO. "Geert pioneered the extraction and purification of different cannabis compounds when he brought FeyeCon into the cannabis space nearly two decades ago. His breadth of technical knowledge will be paramount to our operational expansions internationally," continued Shan.

"I am confident that our combined expertise from both sides of the Atlantic will propel the hemp and cannabinoid industry at large," says Woerlee. An industry veteran, Woerlee holds numerous patents and trade secrets in regards to extraction equipment, technologies and refinement.

Coming on board as VP of Product Development and Quality is M. Vanesa Fernandez, Phd, whose background includes Scientific R&D, Chemistry, Validation and GMP/GLP. A cannabis field expert, she has consulted on pharmaceutical developments for several European and American companies.

"My passion for cannabinoid product development is matched only by the growing consumer demand for quality phytocannabinoid-rich solutions. I'm excited to work on market driven products and delivery systems that will keep Folium Biosciences in its rightful place as the global industry innovator, and pioneer," said Vanesa, who also authored numerous scientific papers in the pharmaceutical cannabinoid space.

By manufacturing its own custom extraction and refinement equipment in Amsterdam, Folium Biosciences enjoys exclusive access to the industry's most technologically advanced equipment. This additional level of vertical integration allows Folium Biosciences to control every phase of the production process, from seed to sale.

About Folium Biosciences:

Folium Biosciences is the largest vertically-integrated producer, manufacturer, and global distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids in North America, if not the world. It is a B2B, bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp derived CBD 0.0% THC oil, CBD water-soluble technology, CBD 0.0% THC edibles, cosmeceuticals and CBD for animal health. Folium Biosciences continues to develop rare cannabinoid extraction and product formulation.

Folium Biosciences has over 300K square feet of manufacturing space in southern Colorado which supports processing, extraction, and purification operations. Construction has begun on a 170K sq. ft. facility in Canada that will mirror current operations in Colorado. South American facilities are in the planning stages.

The Colorado Springs headquartered company is the only hemp extraction company issued a Certificate of Health and Free Sale, certifying Folium Biosciences' 0.0% THC (non-detectable THC) products meet the requirements for human consumption as well as legal distribution.

Media Contact:

Jeannie Lee

Director of PR

(407) 342.1323

press@foliumbiosciences.com

www.foliumbiosciences.com

SOURCE Folium Biosciences

Related Links

https://foliumbiosciences.com/

