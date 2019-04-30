Folium Biosciences announces nine new Active Lifestyle and Cosmeceutical products

Current beauty and active lifestyle markets are demanding new CBD-related products, and Folium Biosciences is filling the void with their innovative line of nine new Active Lifestyle and Cosmeceutical products.These include: CBD Infused Roll-On Heating and Cooling Gel, CBD Infused Foot and Hand Masks, CBD Infused Relief Wraps, CBD Infused Hydra-Renewal Face Mist, CBD Infused Moisturizing Pearls, CBD Infused Relief Moisturizer, and CBD Infused Face Serum. (Please contact us about sizes and other specific details).

"Folium's team of scientists and doctors have formulated a broad range of first-to-market botanical-rich Broad Spectrum CBD-infused products," says CEO Kashif Shan. "The ancient cultures of Asia have been formulating topical botanical blends for over 2,500 years. Working with our South Korean partners, we've replicated such tried and true practices and combined them with cutting-edge technology and science for optimal delivery, and maximum efficacy. Our proprietary beauty and relief products address skincare issues at root causes, and offer effective relief using 0.0% THC, phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp oil."

Folium Biosciences' entire line of 0.0% THC creams, gels, mists and serum formulas are packed with botanical antioxidants, potent nutrients, and they apply smoothly without residue. CBD infused relief wraps, along with formulated hand and foot masks, deliver powerful anti-inflammatory elements that provide effective, targeted relief.

"We believe the potential in the relief product market is significant. Commercially, there has been little innovation in this space for decades. Customers from the medical, alternative health and sports industries have approached us seeking CBD products, and we're already engaged with several professional athletes and doctors looking to branding their own lines. There is a substantial gap in the marketplace for CBD relief products and we're thrilled about being the first ones to fill this market void," continued Shan.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Folium Biosciences is the largest vertically-integrated producer, manufacturer, and global distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids. It is a B2B, bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp derived CBD 0.0% THC oil, CBD water-soluble technology, CBD 0.0% THC edibles, cosmeceuticals, active lifestyle, and CBD for animal health. Folium Biosciences continues to develop rare cannabinoid extraction and product formulation.

Potential B2B partners wanting to learn about Folium Biosciences revolutionary products should visit www.foliumbiosciences.com/order.

Media Contact:

Dale Takio

VP of Marketing

(407) 342.1323

press@foliumbiosciences.com

SOURCE Folium Biosciences

Related Links

https://www.foliumbiosciences.com

