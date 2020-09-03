Folium Biosciences Names Nutralliance a Preferred U.S. Distributor of Company's Hemp-Derived Non-Psychoactive Cannabinoid (CBD) Products

"Nutralliance shares Folium's commitment to exceptional quality," said Folium Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Kashif Shan. "That commitment coupled with their respected relationship-based approach to ingredient sales makes them the perfect partner to connect food & beverage, nutrition, animal nutrition and cosmeceutical product manufacturers with Folium's phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil raw materials and white-labeled products."

"The consumers our customers serve demand premium ingredients, and we're committed to providing them with ingredient solutions that enable them to meet that growing need," said Brian Salerno, Nutralliance President and CEO. "Not all hemp is created equal, and Folium's leadership in industrial hemp quality, safety and innovation is unmatched. That makes them a perfect addition to our expanding catalog of superior, science-based ingredients."

About Folium

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., Folium Biosciences is a vertically integrated B2B producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Built on the core tenets of quality, science, scale, and innovation, Folium Biosciences controls all aspects of the supply chain from genetics and extraction to bulk and finished products. Folium Biosciences' team of scientists, chemists, engineers, and other committed professionals delivers the world's highest-quality hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids products through a proprietary process, resulting in a THC content of 0.0%. Folium Biosciences was the first hemp company to be issued a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and continues to lead the industry in regulatory compliance and governance.

About Nutralliance

Nutralliance is a premium-ingredient sales and marketing company focused on servicing the dietary supplement, functional food, and personal care industries within the United States. Founded in 2002 by industry veteran Brian Salerno, the company's focus is on the ability to cater to its customers' specific needs while maintaining an honest commitment to high-quality product standards delivered at a competitive price and in a timely manner. For more information, visit nutralliance.com

CONTACT:

Susie Hays

760-458-9201

SOURCE Folium Biosciences

Related Links

https://foliumbiosciences.com

