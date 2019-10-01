Folium Biosciences Supports Nation's Largest Arthritis Advocacy Group Releasing CBD Guidelines

The article , "Arthritis Foundation CBD Guidance for Adults with Arthritis," set key takeaways that administered guidelines on how to take CBD products, including discussing it with their physician and checking the quality of the manufacturer. Under the Shopping Smart section, the suggested requirements include:

Look for products manufactured in the U.S. with ingredients grown domestically.

Choose products made by companies that follow good manufacturing practices established by the FDA for pharmaceuticals or dietary supplements (a voluntary quality standard because CBD products are not federally regulated under either category) or required by the state where they are manufactured.

Buy from companies that test each batch and provide a certificate of analysis from an independent lab that uses validated, standardized testing methods approved by the American Herbal Pharmacopoeia (AHP), the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) or the Association of Official Agricultural Chemists (AOAC).

Avoid companies that claim their products have disease benefits.

Be aware that marketers and people behind retail counters are not health professionals; they are salespeople. That's why your doctor is your best source for guidance and monitoring when using an unregulated product.

Vanesa Fernandez, Chief Scientific Officer of CBD manufacturing giant Folium Biosciences, stated, "Unfortunately the lack of regulation in the CBD industry allows for unscrupulous companies to sell products that are misleading and potentially unsafe. Since the founding of Folium Biosciences, we have been pushing for more regulation and transparent processes in the marketplace and having the nation's largest arthritis advocacy group provide guidance from medical experts is a huge step forward for the industry. Seeing our internal standards become the suggested purchasing guidelines validates our continuous efforts to provide the safest and most effective product in this emerging market."

