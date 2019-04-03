Folium Biosciences to Power Hemp Industry's First Complete Financial Solutions Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folium Biosciences and CannaSecure Alliance proudly announce the formation of Folium Finance, Trusted Financial Engineering, available exclusively to Folium Biosciences' customers. The first-of-its-kind program is designed specifically for Folium's CBD/Hemp customer in mind to deliver a variety of services, including Supply Chain Financing (SFC), competitive CBD Merchant Processing services, traditional bank accounts, CBD/Hemp-friendly credit lines, P&C insurance, and employee insurance benefits.

"Being completely vertically integrated gives us control of the seed to sale process. However, Folium Finance gives our customer another level of critical integration with exclusive access to an ecosystem that allows them to drive their business forward through stable, competitive, and value-based financial solutions," said Folium Biosciences CEO Kashif Shan. "With demand for CBD products exploding globally, our exclusive program's credit lines give businesses access to cash-flow quickly, helping them build resources and inventory to meet demand. In an industry where banking options are still limited, no other supplier provides such extensive, turn-key options for their customers."

"Trust is key for us. Our consultative approach and concierge services give our customers a level of trust that allows them to make informed decisions within an ever-changing and fast-paced industry. CannaSecure Alliance's transparent approach matched our desire to create the hemp industry's premier and only total financial solutions program," Shan added.

Folium's Financial Engineers strategically assist clients to achieve profitable growth by resolving critical business challenges of sustainable banking, de-risking operational liabilities, and providing finance/capital strategies.

"Our mission is to make Folium Finance a one-stop-shop resource for financial services, lending, and insurance to support customer business growth, security, and profitability objectives," said John Schilhab, CannaSecure Alliance's Partner responsible for Strategic Relationships. "This invaluable partnership ultimately provides a significant convenience factor for Folium Biosciences' customers without compromising quality."

Australis CEO Scott Dowty and CFO Michael Carlotti served as strategic advisors to the formation of Folium Finance. Carlotti's 23 years of experience in corporate finance, capital raising, investing, and mergers & acquisitions provided invaluable insight on product design and execution. Australis will continue to engage with Folium Finance as the program further establishes itself as the competitive advantage and industry banking standard.

"Our growing relationship with Folium Biosciences provides Australis and our brands access to the true global leader in the CBD space," said Scott Dowty, CEO of Australis. "Australis' recent investment of $3,000,000 USD in the form of a private offering was only the first step to our long-term partnership. Folium has always been positioned at the nexus of technology, innovation, and science in the hemp space so it comes as no surprise that they are taking the next step by implementing an all-encompassing, self-sustaining financial ecosystem. We firmly believe Folium Finance's impressive and complete suite of financial service solutions is the industry game-changer."

For more information about Folium Finance or Folium Biosciences, please visit www.foliumbiosciences.com.

About Folium Biosciences

Folium Biosciences is the largest vertically-integrated producer, manufacturer, and global distributor of hemp-derived phytocannabinoids. It is a B2B, bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp-derived CBD 0.0% THC oil, CBD water-soluble technology, CBD 0.0% THC edibles, cosmeceuticals and CBD for animal health.

Folium Biosciences has over 300K square feet of manufacturing space in southern Colorado which supports processing, extraction, and purification operations. Construction has begun on a 170K sq. ft. facility in Canada that will mirror current operations in Colorado. South American facilities are in the developing stages.

Most recently, Folium Biosciences successfully acquired FeyeCon Development and Implementation, BV and FeyeCon, BV ("FeyeCon"), located in Amsterdam. B.V. FeyeCon is one of Amsterdam's first licensed cannabis researchers and developers and designs and fabricates custom, state-of-the-art, large scale processing equipment, and supercritical CO2 extraction machinery.

Folium Biosciences is the only hemp company issued a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE). These certifications help establish Folium Biosciences as the industry's premier hemp company for manufacturing, processing and fulfilling of Folium Biosciences' phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oil, water-soluble technologies and finished food products.

About Australis Capital Inc.

Australis Capital identifies and invests in the cannabis industry predominately in the United States, a highly regulated, fragmented, rapidly expanding and evolving industry. Investments may include and are not limited to equity, debt or other securities of both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and control stake acquisitions. Australis Capital adheres to stringent investment criteria and focuses on significant near and mid-term high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community.

Media Contact:

Jeannie Lee

Director of PR

(407) 342.1323

press@foliumbiosciences.com

