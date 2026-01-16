Folium Unveils New Website, Marking a New Chapter for the Studio Founded by Master Goldsmith Myles Ryan

The digital launch introduces four signature collections: Florilegia, Quadrafolium, Serpentis and Nectere, each rooted in natural architecture and hand-engraved craft

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Folium announces the launch of its new website, www.foliumjewels.com, offering an immersive introduction to the brand's philosophy, founder, and body of jewels. The website represents a formal articulation of Folium's identity, with its jewelry being an enduring expression of meaning.

Folium Website Home Page

Designed to echo the intimacy of the jewels themselves, the website places craftsmanship and storytelling at its center. Visitors are invited to move slowly through the collections and references that shape them. In an era of rapid consumption, Folium's digital presence is intentionally contemplative, mirroring the precision behind each jewel.

At the heart of Folium is founder and CEO Myles Ryan, an award-winning designer, master goldsmith, and GIA-certified gemologist based in Northern California. Myles' work is defined by hand engraving, restraint, and a reverence for metalsmithing traditions as living practices. His path to the bench began early, introduced to metalsmithing through mentorship that fostered an intuitive relationship with metal and form. Training included studies in Eurythmy and repoussé in Switzerland, followed by formal gemological studies at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). A formative period sourcing rare stones and refining technical precision at an atelier further shaped his approach, one grounded in discipline and intuition.

"Folium is what happens when you mix decades of obsession, tens of thousands of hours perfecting the craft, and a bit of fighting spirit," says Myles Ryan. On his inspiration for the brand, "I have a very deep connection to freedom and what it means to thrive as a human being. Folium captures the essence of this feeling. It is the first sprout of growth in the spring and the summer's full bloom."

The launch introduces Folium's four core collections, each unified by engraving and symbolism, yet distinct in narrative and form. Florilegia takes its name from historic botanical manuscripts, collections of preserved flowers and illustrations that documented nature before photography. In this collection, petals and botanical architecture are translated into engraved patterns that wrap continuously around bands and surfaces. Quadrafolium draws from the four-petaled motif found throughout medieval architecture and sacred geometry. Long regarded as a symbol of harmony and balance, the quadrafolium becomes a luminous compass. Serpentis explores one of humanity's most complex symbols, the serpent. Referencing ceremonial rattlesnake motifs of the American Southwest, the collection transforms scale patterns into rhythmic, hand-engraved diamond lattices. Nectere, named for the Latin word meaning "to weave," is a meditation on connection. Organic, branching forms twist like stems shaped by wind, cradling diamonds that appear like dew along a vine. Together, the four collections articulate a vision of jewelry as structure and symbol. Each piece emerges as an heirloom shaped by hand with intention.

The website brings this vision into focus with expanded collection narratives, detailed product pages, and visual storytelling that foregrounds engraving and materiality. It serves as both a resource for collectors and a point of entry for editors, retailers, and curators seeking work with high craftsmanship. As Folium grows, it remains committed to small-scale production, hand engraving and thoughtful design. The website launch marks an important step in sharing that commitment. The new site is now live at www.foliumjewels.com. To contact Myles Ryan directly, contact [email protected]. For inquiries regarding this press release, contact Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or [email protected].

About Folium

Folium is a fine jewelry studio founded by Myles Ryan, with hand-engraved jewels rooted in high craftsmanship. Named for the Latin word folium, meaning "leaf," the brand reflects timelessness grounded in nature and transformation. Each collection draws from architectural rhythm and natural systems, resulting in jewelry designed to endure.

SOURCE Folium