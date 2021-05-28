Folk Music Artist Bruce Nunnally To Release A New 3-song Single on June 4

FAIRVIEW, Texas, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Bruce Nunnally is set to release his three-song single, "Know Yourself, Part 2" on June 4th. An American folk musician, Nunnally's music stands out because of its gentle, expressive quality. The talented artist's latest release is the second release of a series. Short and sweet, the planned monthly 3-song singles offer an ongoing stream of new American folk music.

Know Yourself Part 2 My Wife Up and Left Me Cause the Dog Ran Away

Previous releases include "Know Yourself Part 1" single, "No Spoil Date" LP and "No Aliases" EP. The new single builds on the success of the previous "Know Yourself Part 1", continuing to feature acoustic guitar and vocals, or hollow body Washburn guitar and vocals.

The three songs in this release are "My Wife Up and Left Me Cause the Dog Ran Away," "It's a Good Night to Be Married," and "Sugar Love Blues."

"My Wife Up and Left Me Cause the Dog Ran Away," is intended to be a humorous song about one man's love for 'that' dog, and lack of sadness that his Wife has left. Nunnally notes that not all my songs are autobiographical.

"It's a Good Night to be Married" celebrates marriage. Nunnally hopes this becomes a song becomes a 'standard' for wedding celebrations & anniversaries. The song features fingerstyle guitar on a Taylor 314CE grand auditorium model.

"Sugar Love Blues" is a bluesy number that explores relationships where love is not the driving force. This song features the Washburn J-6S hollow body guitar.

To remain updated on Bruce Nunnally and his music, please visit his website. Readers can subscribe to his mailing list, download music, and find links to Nunnally's music on major streaming services.

About

Bruce Nunnally is an emerging singer and songwriter specializing in modern American folk songs. He mostly writes on topics such as the meaning of life, love, and realizing one's truth. The artist has monthly releases planned through the Summer.

Contact

Bruce Nunnally Music

Bruce Nunnally

[email protected]

SOURCE Bruce Nunnally Music