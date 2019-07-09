FOLKTELLERS Launch Corporate Storytelling Program

DETROIT, NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folktellers LLC announced the international launch of its new corporate storytelling program beginning in July 2019.

Master Storytellers, Ann Hellow and Terry Bean will be working with their corporate clients, providing both training webinars and live, instructor-led workshops for crafting and communicating compelling business narratives.

Master Storytellers Ann Hellow and Terry Bean

Folktellers Universe Executive Producer, Stephen Sadler noted, "These training programs are a natural extension of the entertainment platform we've launched. Stories are meant to be shared by everyone and the corporate world is no exception – they need this desperately."

Initially, Folktellers is offering the choice of two-hour webinars or ½-day instructor-led workshops where participants will learn the compelling framework, structure, and innovative techniques for crafting powerful stories and sharing them across transmedia platforms. eLearning modules are in the works for later in 2019.

Ann Hellow, Director of Corporate Storytelling pointed out that:

"The more important storytelling becomes; the more companies realize just how difficult is to craft and communicate the true value of their business and its people.

Every company, great or small, has a story. But most businesses never really take the time to step back and define their story. Instead, they just let it happen, focusing instead on storytelling aspects like the company history for their website, or the latest marketing and brand campaigns for their products and services.

And that's where the trouble starts… Stories fall apart when the narrative slowly stops representing the reality of the business, it's people and its culture."

Businesses that are struggling with cultural issues, trying to develop emerging leaders, or just focusing on sales and business development will benefit from these storytelling workshops.

Master Storyteller Terry Bean added, "These new training workshops will provide organizations with the proper approach and framework required to tell powerful stories both internally with their own people, and externally to their customers, partners, and suppliers. People will be blown away by what we will craft together."

About Folktellers

Our vision is simple:

Stories can change the world and are meant to be shared.

Our mission is to create and promote storytelling experiences that encourage people to engage with stories across all types of entertainment and educational media.

Find us at:

https://folktellers.com/corporate-storytelling

or

https://www.instagram.com/folktellers/

CONTACT:

Emma Boyer

856-489-8654 x305

217627@email4pr.com

SOURCE Folktellers LLC