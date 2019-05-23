Folktellers Universe Premieres at 2019 BookExpo

DETROIT, NEW YORK, and LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folktellers LLC announced it will be unveiling its much-anticipated Excerpts from an Unknown Guidebook Series in time for the 2019 BookExpo in New York City.

As Folktellers' exclusive partner within the educational marketplace, RIF will be presenting this first franchise within the Folktellers Universe to prospective publishers at the expo.

Excerpts from an Unknown Guidebook Series

Folktellers Executive Producer, Stephen Sadler noted, "We are so excited about this announcement. The Folktellers team has worked for many years to prepare this property for a global release. Finally, starting at the 2019 BookExpo, the world will get to see what the Folktellers Universe is all about. There's something magical for everyone here and we know people are going to love it."

Taking place May 29 - 31, 2019 in New York City at the Javits Center, BookExpo is crafted with content and experiences for all those that play a part in the publishing industry. This premier trade event is where booksellers, librarians, specialty retailers, and publishers gather to discover the latest titles, authors, distribution channels, technology and trends.

Ed DeLeon, RIF's Chief Program & Content Officer, stated, "This will be a very exciting expo for all of us. We're confident that our partnership with Folktellers will garner a lot of interest and intrigue throughout the publishing industry."

RIF is offering a sneak peek at the Folktellers Universe Collection on their Literacy Central website

https://www.rif.org/literacy-central/collections/folktellers-universe

About Reading Is Fundamental

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to a literate America by inspiring a passion for reading among all children, providing quality content to create impact, and engaging communities in the solution to give every child the fundamentals for success. As the nation's largest nonprofit organization for children's literacy, RIF has provided more than 416 million books to 50 million kids in all 50 states, inspiring generations to read, learn and grow.

For more information visit RIF.org.

About Folktellers

Our vision is simple:

Stories can change the world and are meant to be shared.

Our mission is to create and promote storytelling experiences that encourage people to engage with stories across all types of entertainment media.









