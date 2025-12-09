Follett Content and Sora Student Reading App Announce Landmark Partnership

Bringing together the best in print and digital for an enhanced reading and learning experience.

MCHENRY, Ill., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Content, a leading children's and young adult book provider, and Sora, the award-winning student reading app by OverDrive, today announced a sales collaboration that unites two trusted leaders in PreK-12 reading and learning. The partnership will provide an improved experience for readers by delivering digital content to students via the Sora app.

Librarians have long relied on Follett Content for trusted, on-hand inventory to help them find and access the content their communities need. Increasingly, schools are providing digital content as an important component of the reading and learning experience, and Sora has continued to support student literacy anytime, anywhere through the world's largest catalog of digital books. Together, the organizations support the essential goal of connecting every student with engaging, accessible reading materials in the format that works best for them.

As an avid audiobook listener, Britten Follett, CEO of Follett Content, knows first-hand the benefits this will bring to educators, librarians, and readers. "I have to be a top audiobook listener for my #BritReads reading journey and now I'm thrilled to be a partner to further support readers everywhere! This collaboration will bring seamless digital content discovery, enabling librarians to focus more on reader engagement."

"Sora and Follett Content share a deep commitment to empowering students with equitable access to high-quality reading materials," said Renee Davenport, VP Education for Sora. "By bringing together Follett Content's respected resources with the digital reading experience in Sora, we're giving educators and librarians more ways to meet readers where they are. This partnership streamlines their workflow, strengthens their collections, and ultimately supports the goal we care about most — helping every student discover a love of reading."

Follett Content and Sora share a commitment to improving student outcomes through multimodal learning. By bringing together print, ebooks, audiobooks, and readalongs, the partnership gives educators the flexibility to build collections that meet diverse learner needs and inspire a lifelong love of reading. Long term, this collaboration will enable discovery of select digital titles from Sora to be available in Titlewave – Follett's online collection development, ordering, and analysis tool – helping educators and librarians more easily identify high-quality content for their schools.

About Follett Content

Follett Content Solutions is the largest provider of children's and youth print materials and solutions to PreK-12 libraries, classrooms, learning centers and school districts in the United States and educational institutions worldwide, and a major supplier to public libraries. Follett Content provides books, Makerspace and hands-on learning materials through Titlewave®, the most powerful collection management tool for educators, school librarians, and public librarians. They offer trusted services backed by more than 150 years of expertise. Follow @FollettContent on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. follettcontent.com

About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that supports libraries and schools. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 87,000 libraries and schools in 115 countries with the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, video and other content. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, the Kanopy video streaming app, and TeachingBooks. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com

SOURCE Follett Content