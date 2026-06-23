Follett Content Launches tonies® + Book Bundles for Libraries

New ready-to-circulate bundles connect screen-free audio storytelling with durable print books

MCHENRY, Ill., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Content, a leading provider of content and services for public and school libraries, today announced the launch of tonies® + Book Bundles, a new offering now available for purchase by libraries.

Developed in collaboration with tonies®, the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, and Follett Content's library services teams, the tonies® + Book Bundles pair Tonies figurines with carefully selected children's books bringing together audio and print in a single, circulation-ready solution designed to support early literacy, independent learning, and high interest programming.

"Libraries play a critical role in literacy development, whether that happens in a public library, a school library, or through community outreach," said Britten Follett, CEO of Follett Content. "I've seen firsthand how much children love tonies®, and pairing a Tonies character with a collection of books is a win for families and librarians alike. These bundles give young learners engaging, screen-free storytelling experiences while allowing libraries to circulate them easily, without the burden of building or managing bundles on their own."

"Libraries are one of the most important community resources for supporting children's education and early literacy development," said Mark McColgan, General Manager of tonies, North America. "Families consistently share that they're looking for more ways to bring together Tonies and stories their children already know and love. By partnering with Follett Content, we're helping libraries unite audio storytelling and beloved books in a simple, ready-to-circulate format that encourages literacy, creativity, and independent exploration."

Tonies are already popular with libraries across the country, incorporating them into collections, story time programs, and early learning initiatives – in addition to families seeking screen-free learning and entertainment. These tonies® + Book Bundles, available only through Follett Content, are designed to make it easier for libraries to offer Tonies and Tonieboxes as part of a circulating collection, without requiring additional staff time for assembly or cataloging.

Follett Content's team of licensed librarians paired eight best-selling Tonies figurines with popular books that complement the characters' stories and support early‑learning outcomes. Each bundle contains hours of playful learning waiting to be unlocked and includes:

1 Tonie figurine

1-3 corresponding print books, including select bilingual options

Durable circulation bag

Optional shelf‑ready delivery, optimized for circulation

Each bundle:

Connects audio storytelling with print books to reinforce emergent literacy skills with a Toniebox and Tonie

Includes cataloging and processing services, including MARC records

Is designed for offline use, making it ideal for circulation and accessibility

Features durable book bindings selected for library use

Ships through Follett Content's warehouse operations with fast fulfillment

Available tonies® + Book Bundles feature beloved stories such as Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, The Cat in the Hat, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and Pete the Cat: Rock On! to name a few – each paired with a corresponding Tonies character, and with the opportunity to be delivered cataloged to each libraries' needs and ready to circulate. As the initial offering, expansion will be based on customer feedback and demand.

The launch of tonies® + Book Bundles is one of several ways Follett Content is expanding its offering to better support all libraries. Alongside new content offerings, Follett Content continues to invest in technology enhancements designed to streamline workflows and improve efficiency for library staff, including brief MARC records accessibility, EDI ordering and invoicing, and grid-based ordering for multibranch environments.

Together, these investments reflect Follett Content's commitment to helping libraries move materials from order to shelf more efficiently, while offering collections that reflect how today's learners read, listen, and engage.

The tonies® + Book Bundles are available now for purchase through Titlewave®, Follett Content's online ordering and collection development platform. Librarians can search, review availability, and order bundles alongside other Follett Content offerings within a single workflow.

Additional information can be found at follettcontent.com or by contacting a Follett Content representative.

About Follett Content | follettcontent.com

Follett Content Solutions is the largest provider of children's and youth print materials and solutions to PreK-12 libraries, classrooms, learning centers and school districts in the United States and educational institutions worldwide, and a major supplier to public libraries. Follett Content provides books, Makerspace and hands-on learning materials through Titlewave®, the most powerful collection management tool for educators, school librarians, and public librarians. They offer trusted services backed by more than 150 years of expertise. Follow @FollettContent on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About tonies | tonies.com

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children aged 1 to 9+ play, learn, and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, around 12.2 million Tonieboxes and over 165 million Tonies have been sold worldwide.

On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.

The intuitive and award-winning system – centered around Toniebox 2 – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies figurines and about 20 Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies Originals® to licensed content from around 460 partners including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music.

tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies' largest market, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand, with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries. tonies employs more than 630 people, achieved EUR 630 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2025 (+31% YoY), and is listed in the SDAX segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

SOURCE Follett Content