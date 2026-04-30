Follett Content Strengthens Adult Offerings for Public Libraries, Launches New Street Date Program

Expanded catalog depth, free shipping, and street-date capabilities to help public libraries meet patron demand when it peaks.

MCHENRY, Ill., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Content, a longtime partner to libraries nationwide, today announced a deepened commitment to public library collections by expanding its adult print catalog and launching the Follett Street Date Program to help libraries to deliver high-demand titles to patrons on release and at peak demand.

Expanding Adult Collections for Public Libraries:

Following continued growth in selection, availability, and fulfillment capabilities, Follett Content is now positioned to serve as a comprehensive adult collection partner – combining catalog breadth, processing scale, free shipping, and new pre-release access to help libraries keep pace with today's reading public.

Follett Content offers more than 600,000 adult print titles – growing daily and spanning best-selling fiction and nonfiction, deep backlist holdings, and new adult releases across all major genres – with continued expansion backed by relationships with more than 18,000 publishers and partners.

With one of the nation's largest book processing operations, Follett Content delivers over 50,000 shelf-ready print books daily. Combined with free shipping on all orders, this helps libraries receive materials faster, reduce staff workload, and accelerate the time from order to circulation – without adding to their budgets.

"Public libraries need partners who can support readers of all ages with both depth and reliability," said Britten Follett, Chief Executive Officer of Follett Content. "We've invested in the catalog, the infrastructure, and now street-date capabilities to make sure libraries aren't just ready for patron demand – they're prepared for it. And with free shipping on every order, we're removing friction at every step."

Introducing the Follett Street Date Program:

At the heart of Follett Content's enhanced support for adult print titles for public library collections is the new Follett Street Date Program, reflecting a focused investment and strong commitment to helping libraries plan for anticipated releases and be prepared to meet patron demand from the very first day a title goes on sale.

The program enables public libraries to preorder select, high-demand adult titles in advance of their publisher release dates, supported by curated title selection and advance planning windows. Titles ordered through the program are fulfilled and delivered ahead of release and held for circulation until the designated street date, helping libraries prepare to circulate the moment a book is available to the public, when interest and demand are highest.

Program benefits include:

Weekly curated lists of eligible adult street-date titles, making it easy to identify and act on high-demand upcoming releases

Extended preorder windows, supporting collection planning and budget management

Shelf-ready cataloging and processing included, allowing titles to move directly from delivery to the shelf

Clearly marked street-date shipments, ensuring staff can quickly identify materials to be held for release. No unmarked boxes or late, unprocessed arrivals.

"Patron expectations have never been higher," Follett added. "When a title debuts on a to-be-watched list or gets major media momentum, libraries need to be ready to respond. The Follett Street Date Program helps our library partners do exactly that – reliably, affordably, and at scale."

At a time when reliable street-date fulfillment has become increasingly difficult to secure, the Follett Street Date Program is designed to bring consistency, planning confidence, and operational support back to public library ordering workflows.

Ordering and purchasing take place through Titlewave®, Follett Content's collection development and ordering platform built to support different library types and collection needs through a single, established workflow and backed by industry‑leading cataloging and processing services. Librarians who do not yet have a Titlewave account can request a free account at titlewave.com.

The Follett Street Date Program launches initially with adult titles, with future expansion planned. Public librarians can learn more about the Follett Street Date Program and Follett Content's full public library offering at follettcontent.com/public-library/street-date-program.

About Follett Content | follettcontent.com

Follett Content partners with public and school libraries to support reading, learning, and discovery for communities of all ages. Serving libraries worldwide since 1873, Follett Content provides curated print collections, databases, hands-on learning resources, and services, backed by industry-leading processing, fulfillment, and ordering tools. Working with more than 18,000 publishers and partners, Follett Content helps libraries meet evolving patron needs with scale, reliability, and trusted experience. Learn more at follettcontent.com or follow us @follettcontent.

SOURCE Follett Content