Follett Higher Education Named National Association of College Auxiliary Services Outstanding Business Partner of the Year

WESTCHESTER, Ill. , Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Higher Education, the nation's leading campus store operator serving more than 1,000 colleges and universities in North America, has been named Outstanding Business Partner of the Year by the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS). The award recognizes companies that have made noteworthy contributions to NACAS member institutions and to the auxiliary services profession.

Follett Higher Education was recognized by NACAS for the way it shows up as a collaborative partner to campuses, helping them improve the student experience with practical solutions, innovative technology, and programs that support access and affordability. NACAS highlighted Follett's role in working closely with its member campuses to bring new ideas to life, modernize campus retail, and strengthen the support systems students rely on every day.

"On behalf of the NACAS Awards Committee, I would like to congratulate Follett for being named our Business Partner of the Year," said Andy Lachman, Ph.D., CASP, Manager of University Housing, Food and Mail Services at University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and Chair of the NACAS Awards Committee. "The Outstanding Business Partner of the Year Award recognizes a company that has significantly contributed to NACAS, the profession, and our members' campuses. Follett, among a competitive field of nominees, distinguished itself in all three areas."

Follett received the award at the 2025 C3X Annual Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, where NACAS recognized the company's ongoing work to support students and campus partners through its retail and course material services.

"We're honored by this recognition from NACAS, which reflects the innovative work our teams and campus partners are doing to redefine what a campus store can be," said Emmanuel Kolady, CEO of Follett Higher Education. "Together, we are modernizing the retail experience, expanding experiential learning opportunities, and strengthening Access programs that make it easier for students to get the materials they need to succeed from day one. Our teams bring care, curiosity, and a relentless drive to improve the student experience, and we're grateful for the trust institutions place in us."

Follett Higher Education looks forward to continuing its collaborative relationship with NACAS and its members, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that support the evolving needs of colleges and universities and enhance the overall student journey.

