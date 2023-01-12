Follett USA Expanding Kwikbit Internet 1 Gig Broadband Offering to Eight Communities Across Four States

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett USA, a leading owner and operator of manufactured housing communities throughout the United States, and Kwikbit Internet, the leading provider of wireless gigabit broadband to manufactured housing, have contracted to deliver service to 8 communities in 2023.

"When Follett USA was introduced to this technology last year, I saw an opportunity to provide our residents with far better service at a better price in what is a difficult environment to find value", said Erik Rollain, Follett's Chief Investment Officer. "High-speed, reliable internet is no longer optional. It's evolved into our industries' new utility, so we moved quickly on this", Rollain went on to say.

Kwikbit Internet's proprietary 60 GHz wireless solution, or WiGig, delivers fiber speeds at a fraction of the cost and time to install fiber, allowing the company to deliver reliable, low-cost, symmetrical 1 Gig service to manufactured housing residents.

Kwikbit Internet offers its broadband service exclusively to manufactured housing communities. The Company is currently operating in 8 states and will be in over 200 communities by year-end.

"Kwikbit's broadband solution lines up with the manufactured housing industry's continuous focus on improving the quality of life for their residents, in turn lifting the profile of this critical sector of U.S. housing", said Lawrence Alioto, Kwikbit Internet's Co-Founder. "This most certainly rings true with Follett USA. We're privileged to be working with them."

About Kwikbit Internet:

Kwikbit Internet builds and operates turnkey broadband systems for manufactured housing communities across the United States, delivering reliable, low-cost, 1 Gig broadband service to residents and a highly flexible network for other operational needs of the owners.

Contact: Lawrence Alioto [email protected]

