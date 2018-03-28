Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden on View at Winterthur

Some follies are newly built, based on classic and contemporary examples at estates elsewhere. Others are historic follies currently in the garden. Together they form a delightful and entertaining exhibition for visitors of all ages. Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden is on view starting April 1.

A folly is a structure placed in a garden or landscape, primarily for decoration but suggesting through its appearance another purpose. Summerhouses and gazebos are follies.

The new follies include:

The Neoclassical Folly, featuring three columns and modeled after the entrance to a Greek temple or public building;

The Mirrored Folly, reflecting the surrounding landscape and sky, and inspired by Winterthur's historic train station;

historic train station; The bright red Ottoman Tent, an interpretation of a Turkish tent and measuring 20 feet in diameter. Similar examples of 18 th -century exotic tents can be seen in Europe ;

Ottoman Tent, an interpretation of a Turkish tent and measuring 20 feet in diameter. Similar examples of 18 -century exotic tents can be seen in ; The Gothic Tower, inspired by fake ruins that were very popular in European landscapes in the 1700s and 1800s; and

The Chinese Pavilion, based on an English folly, with exterior illustrations inspired by the wallpaper in the Chinese Parlor, which visitors can see on a tour of the du Pont mansion.

Among the existing follies are the Bristol Summerhouse, with sweeping views of the estate, and the Faerie Cottage, constructed with repurposed items from the estate, located in Enchanted Woods, a three-acre children's garden.

Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden can be enjoyed on foot or from the tram. During the exhibition, the garden will be open until dusk. The exhibition is presented by DuPont and The Estate of Mrs. Samuel M. V. Hamilton.

Set in a nearly 1,000-acre estate, the 60-acre Winterthur Garden features lyrical color combinations and a succession of bloom from late January to November. The views are important to the whole and the paths are an integral part of the overall design, curving rather than straight, following the contours of the land.

The former country estate of Henry Francis du Pont, Winterthur is located in Delaware and features a world-class museum of American antiques.

