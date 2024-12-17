Follow Electric Safety Tips for Common Gifts to Keep Holidays Merry and Bright

FirstEnergy encourages caution when gifting and flying drones this season

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- December is National Safe Toys and Gifts Month, which highlights the importance of being cautious about the gifts we give to our loved ones this holiday season. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) reminds customers to keep electrical safety in mind while selecting and trying out new toys and products received during the holidays.

Drones are one of the hottest holiday gifts again this year. Understanding how to use them properly is especially important for younger children who may not recognize the potential risks associated with drone operation. Flying them close to power lines, substations or other electrical equipment could cause serious damage and pose significant safety risks to the drone operator and other people nearby.

Candace Webb, Manager of Public Safety at FirstEnergy: "Drones can be great fun, but like driving a car, there is an inherent responsibility that goes along with flying to keep yourself safe and the electricity flowing reliably. To help new flyers learn more about drone safety, FirstEnergy created Drone Safety Zone, an award-winning, free online drone racing video game that helps players to learn rules and best practices for drone operators while competing for the fastest times."

When gifting a new drone, make sure it is age-appropriate for the flyer, and review all the rules and restrictions before launching:

Check the weight of your drone to see if it needs to be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration – Register a drone.

Become a licensed pilot before flying a drone.

flying a drone. Stay at least 200 feet away from power lines or other electrical equipment.

Fly your drone at or below 400 feet, and keep it at an altitude where it can be seen.

Do not fly in dark or windy conditions.

Never try to get your drone if it crashes on or near a downed line or substation. Call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) and a FirstEnergy employee will retrieve it safely.

Beyond drones, FirstEnergy encourages people of all ages to keep the following electrical safety information in mind when exchanging gifts:

Read all manufacturer labels for toys or items that will be used by or around children. Check to make sure the child meets the age requirements specified on the label.

If gifts require batteries, exercise the same caution as you would give toys with small parts. Many batteries, especially small button cells, pose choking risks if children can open the battery covers.

Be mindful of cords on gifts that plug into outlets to avoid strangulation and shock risks.

Avoid overloading electrical outlets and extension cords.

Never operate or allow children to play with electrical toys around water.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.